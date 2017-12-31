Kammy on the Guinness and Paddy Barnes calls out Tyson Fury - it's the sporting tweets of the year

1. Lynne Cantwell

I want my daughter to grow up&be treatd with respect whatevr sport she plays.I support #LEGACY campaign urging IRFU to support IREs ambition pic.twitter.com/KOV5yAiYE1 — Lynne Cantwell (@cantwelll) October 22, 2017 Source: Lynne Cantwell /Twitter

2. Simon Zebo

In other news great performances this week from these two on and off the pitch 😂👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/R0AalJBhnv — Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) December 10, 2017 Source: Simon Zebo /Twitter

3. Louise Quinn

Source: Louise Quinn Twitter Page

4. Simone Biles

5. Kilkenny People

6. Beauden Barrett

7. Stephanie Roche

I've just had to message one of my neighbours on FB to inform her that @WhispersNewsLTD isn't real news.. I can't stop laughing 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IGFApzdSGM — Stephanie Roche (@StephanieRoche9) February 22, 2017 Source: Stephanie Roche /Twitter

8. George Hamilton

9. Joe Stack

"Twas 36 games Rory , Moran and Sheahan late points, Geaney with 0-8, Dubs got a late...sorry, u hit away and I'll fill u in on the rest .." pic.twitter.com/R8WIRlwK0X — joe stack (@joestack_ky) April 9, 2017 Source: joe stack /Twitter

10. Chris Kamara

11. Vinnie Jones

12. John Heslin

On top of winning silverware in Croker, we also had a clear TB test this morning and tagged the new calves..Happy days all round! pic.twitter.com/bVhasZDoMD — John Heslin (@jheslin14) April 8, 2017 Source: John Heslin /Twitter

13. Conor Murray

Yesterday really took the sting out of turning 28 today 👴🏻! Honoured to be selected for @lionsofficial this summer. #AllForOne — Conor Murray (@ConorMurray_9) April 20, 2017 Source: Conor Murray /Twitter

14. St Mary’s College

SCT 2003. Vinny Hammond (Lions video analyst) is the 9. Jonathan Sexton is 10. First Year Jack McGrath likely at burger stand around back. pic.twitter.com/jTyZNNXcHm — St Mary's College (@StMarysCSSp) April 20, 2017 Source: St Mary's College /Twitter

15. Paddy Barnes

16. Marouane Fellaini

17. Michael Healy-Rae/Kieran Donaghy

18. DCU

Friendships made in college GAA are forever, win or lose. PS we do not support robbing cameras 😂 pic.twitter.com/o1wfZrWrvw — DCU Dóchas Éireann (@DCUGAAAcademy) September 26, 2017 Source: DCU Dóchas Éireann /Twitter

19. Jill O’Herlihy

20. Megan Campbell

Another 3pts after what's been a difficult week personally! Thanks to everyone who's been there! That one was for you Grandad ♥️ #1reland☘️ pic.twitter.com/LqOgtXoLmV — Megan Campbell (@megcam10) October 24, 2017 Source: Megan Campbell /Twitter

21. James McClean

Source: James McClean Twitter Page.

22. Denise O’Sullivan

I️ can’t say anymore than I️ am just so proud of this team. Unbelievable 🇮🇪☘️ https://t.co/difJfy9f0c — Denise O'Sullivan (@OSullivanDenise) November 28, 2017

