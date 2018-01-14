  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

We bring you some of the best pics from the last seven days.

By Ben Blake Sunday 14 Jan 2018, 8:30 PM
27 minutes ago 682 Views No Comments
Mayoâ€™s Barry Moran in the rain at MacHale ParkÂ 

Barry Moran Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Â Dublinâ€™s Ronan Smith tackles Connor McCann of Antrim in the Walsh CupÂ 

Ronan Smith tackles Connor McCann Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Ireland assistant manager brushes past reporters on his way into the Soccer Writersâ€™ Association of Ireland annual banquet in DublinÂ 

Roy Keane Source: Â©INPHO

Norwayâ€™s Adrian Smiseth Sejersted competes during an alpine ski menâ€™s World Cup downhill training, in Wengen, Switzerland

Switzerland Alpine Skiing World Cup Source: Alessandro Trovati

Connachtâ€™s Bundee Aki attempts to touch down for a try against Worcester Warriors, which was subsequently disallowedÂ 

Bundee Aki scores a try which was subsequently disallowed Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Two superheroes come face-to-face â€” When Roger Federer met Spiderman

TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN KIDS TENNIS DAY Source: AAP/PA Images

Kaetlyn Osmond skates in the Womenâ€™s Singles Free Program during the 2018 Canadian Tire National Figure Skating Championships

Figure Skating 2018 - Vancouver Source: Andrew Chin

There are legs everywhere as Toyota Cheetahsâ€™ Fred Zeilinga is tackled by Oliver Zono of the Southern Kings in the PRO14

Fred Zeilinga is tackled by Oliver Zono Source: Deryck Foster/INPHO

Bohemians player Amanda King at the launch of their new Amputee team

Amanda King Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Daniel Oliveras Carreras of Spain competes during the 2018 Dakar Rally Race Stage 7

(SP)BOLIVIA-UYUNI-DAKAR RALLY-STAGE 7 Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the yearâ€™s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Easonâ€™s, or order it here today (â‚¬10):

