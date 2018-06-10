This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 10 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

This is how the last seven days looked through the lens.

By Ben Blake Sunday 10 Jun 2018, 8:30 PM
19 minutes ago 568 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4063265

Derry City’s Jamie McDonagh warms up with an acrobatic volley at Dalymount Park before their SSE Airtricity League meeting with Bohemians

Jamie McDonagh Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Waterford football manager Tom McGlinchey and his backroom team after their All-Ireland qualifier win over Wexford

Tom McGlinchey and his back room team celebrate at the final whistle Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Ireland women’s captain Katie McCabe is hugged by her mother Sharon after their World Cup qualifier defeat to Norway at Tallaght Stadium

Katie McCabe is consoled after the game Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Ireland’s Robbie Henshaw gets away from Australian pair Will Genia (right) and Marika Koroibete in Brisbane

Robbie Henshaw tackled by Will Genia and Marika Koroibete Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Ireland’s Rachel Delaney catches out Jess Watkins of New Zealand during the Women’s One Day International at YMCA Cricket Club in Dublin

Jess Watkins is caught by Rachel Delaney from a Gaby Lewis bowl Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

American boxer Maurice Hooker falls to the ground after he is declared WBO super-lightweight champion — beating Terry Flanagan by split decision in Manchester

Tyson Fury v Sefer Seferi - Manchester Arena Source: Nick Potts

After winning the French Open women’s final, Simona Halep is helped up into the stand by stadium announcer Marc Maury

2018 French Open - Roland Garros

A young fan consoles Noel McGrath of Tipperary after their loss to Clare at Semple Stadium

A young fan consoles Noel McGrath Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Laois ended Carlow’s Leinster final hopes at Croke Park today. These were the scenes at full-time

Finbarr Crowley and Kieran Lillis celebrate at the final whistle Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Limerick football manager John Kiely and his daughter Aoife after watching his side defeat Waterford at the Gaelic Grounds

John Kiely celebrates with his daughter Aoife Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Arlene Foster’s ticket for the Ulster final, Roma’s grá for Damien Delaney, and more tweets of the week

Santa Cruz wins rematch to hold onto WBA featherweight title, Crawford stops Horn

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Ex-Arsenal skipper Adams believes Spurs contingent could cost England
Ex-Arsenal skipper Adams believes Spurs contingent could cost England
Neymar, Coutinho and Jesus secure win as World Cup favourites Brazil head for Russia
Napoli star on the brink of Manchester City move despite €50 million rejection
IRELAND
'We've just got to get better': Long-term goals will keep Ireland's plan in place despite defeat
'We've just got to get better': Long-term goals will keep Ireland's plan in place despite defeat
'We know it's going to get harder' - Cheika expects Ireland to improve
Outstanding Hooper 'stoked' as Wallabies wreak havoc at the breakdown
HURLING
18 seconds that proved decisive in Clare's thrilling win over Tipp
18 seconds that proved decisive in Clare's thrilling win over Tipp
As it happened: Limerick v Waterford, Tipperary v Clare - Sunday hurling match tracker
5 talking points after Kilkenny's stirring comeback pegs back Wexford in Leinster
AUSTRALIA
The Rugby Show: Reaction from Brisbane after Ireland buckle against Australia
The Rugby Show: Reaction from Brisbane after Ireland buckle against Australia
Player ratings as Ireland taste defeat for first time in 15 months
Ireland's winning streak over as Cheika's Wallabies power to Brisbane victory

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie