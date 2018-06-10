It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Derry City’s Jamie McDonagh warms up with an acrobatic volley at Dalymount Park before their SSE Airtricity League meeting with Bohemians
Waterford football manager Tom McGlinchey and his backroom team after their All-Ireland qualifier win over Wexford
Ireland women’s captain Katie McCabe is hugged by her mother Sharon after their World Cup qualifier defeat to Norway at Tallaght Stadium
Ireland’s Robbie Henshaw gets away from Australian pair Will Genia (right) and Marika Koroibete in Brisbane
Ireland’s Rachel Delaney catches out Jess Watkins of New Zealand during the Women’s One Day International at YMCA Cricket Club in Dublin
American boxer Maurice Hooker falls to the ground after he is declared WBO super-lightweight champion — beating Terry Flanagan by split decision in Manchester
After winning the French Open women’s final, Simona Halep is helped up into the stand by stadium announcer Marc Maury
A young fan consoles Noel McGrath of Tipperary after their loss to Clare at Semple Stadium
Laois ended Carlow’s Leinster final hopes at Croke Park today. These were the scenes at full-time
Limerick football manager John Kiely and his daughter Aoife after watching his side defeat Waterford at the Gaelic Grounds
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
Arlene Foster’s ticket for the Ulster final, Roma’s grá for Damien Delaney, and more tweets of the week
Santa Cruz wins rematch to hold onto WBA featherweight title, Crawford stops Horn
COMMENTS