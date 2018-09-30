This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week

Here’s how the last week looked through a lens.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 30 Sep 2018, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,669 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4261667

1. Europe’s Thorbjørn Olesen and Rory McIlroy fist bump at the 2018 Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony

Thorbjørn Olesen and Rory McIlroy Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

2. West Ham players celebrate Marko Arnautovic’s goal in front of Man United manager Jose Mourinho

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League - London Stadium Source: Ian Walton

3. Joey Carbery on his way to scoring a try against Ulster at Thomond Park on Saturday

Joey Carbery on his way to scoring a try Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

4. Roy Keane takes to the field during the Liam Miller Tribute Match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Roy Keane reacts after missing a penalty Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

5. St. Vincents’ Diarmuid Connolly warms up against Castleknock in the Dublin SFC quarter-final at Parnell Park

Diarmuid Connolly during the warm-up Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

6. Bohemians supporters pictured during their FAI Cup semi-final against Cork City

Bohemians fans before the game Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

 

7. Paul Mannion in action for Kilmacud Crokes during their Dublin SFC quarter-final against St. Sylvesters

Paul Mannion and Glenn Hazley Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

8. Denis Irwin celebrates with Ryan Giggs after scoring the first ever soccer goal at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Denis Irwin celebrates scoring their first goal from a penalty with Ryan Giggs Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

9. Captain Johnny Sexton takes to the field for Leinster’s PRO14 game against Connacht at the Showgrounds

Johnny Sexton takes to the field Source: James Crombie/INPHO

10. Team Europe captain Thomas Bjorn lifts the Ryder Cup

Team Europe captain Thomas Bjorn lifts the Ryder Cup Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

