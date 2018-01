1. Gerard Pique signed a new deal with Barcelona this week. How much is his buyout clause? PA €500m €400m

€200m €50m

2. Which former Ireland international's son was named in the French U20 Six Nations squad on Thursday? Twitter Keith Wood Trevor Brennan

Eric Miller Kevin Maggs

3. Which 2011 All-Ireland winner looks set to join the Dublin ladies coaching ticket? INPHO Denis Bastick Alan Brogan

Michael Fitzsimons Paul Casey

4. Which actor interviewed Roger Federer in the wake of his demolition of Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene at the Australian Open on Tuesday? PA Benedict Cumberbatch Uma Thurman

Eddie Redmayne Will Ferrell

5. Which Irish cricketer won his 300th cap on Thursday? INPHO Niall O'Brian William Porterfield

Kevin O’Brien Paul Stirling

6. Where do Ireland sit in the latest Fifa world rankings released this week? INPHO 32 35

37 40

7. How many uncapped players did new coach Adam Griggs include in his 25-woman squad for Ireland's trip to Wales this Sunday? INPHO 0 3

5 7

8. Which hurler spoke this week about putting his working career on hold for his inter-county career? INPHO Lee Chin Jamie Barron

Joe Canning Noel McGrath

9. Conor Stakelum became the first Irishman to skate at the European Championships this week. How long is the event in existence? Eurosport/Screengrab 10 years 66 years

117 years 150 years