Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

1. Four different players scored for Russia in their World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia. Which of this quartet was not among them? PA Aleksandr Golovin Denis Cheryshev

Yury Zhirkov Artem Dzyuba

2. How many personnel changes did Joe Schmidt make for Ireland's second Test with Australia on Saturday? INPHO Two Four

Six Eight

3. It was announced this week that Cora Staunton would become the first female GAA player to release an autobiography. What will it be called? INPHO Code Breaker Game Changer

Cora The Explorer Hold The Mayo

4. Scott Gregory had the worst opening round of the US Open. How many shots did it take the Englishman? PA 80 84

88 92

5. Zack Martin became the highest paid guard in the NFL this week. What team does he play for? PA New England Patriots Denver Broncos

Dallas Cowboys Oakland Raiders

6. Irish internationals Katie McCabe and Louise Quinn signed new deals with which Super League club this week? INPHO Arsenal Chelsea

Fulham Reading

7. By how many points did South Africa trail before coming back to beat England in their Test last weekend? PA 15 18

21 24

8. The Laois football captain suffered a double skull fracture in their win over Carlow on Sunday. What's his name? INPHO Donal Kingston Stephen Attride

Colm Begley Ross Munnelly

9. Who was announced on Wednesday as Katie Taylor's next opponent? INPHO Kimberly Connor Jasmine Clarkson

Victoria Bustos Heather Hardy