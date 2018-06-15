Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Steve O'Rourke Friday 15 Jun 2018, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 4,905 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4072331

1. Four different players scored for Russia in their World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia. Which of this quartet was not among them?
PA
Aleksandr Golovin
Denis Cheryshev

Yury Zhirkov
Artem Dzyuba
2. How many personnel changes did Joe Schmidt make for Ireland's second Test with Australia on Saturday?
INPHO
Two
Four

Six
Eight
3. It was announced this week that Cora Staunton would become the first female GAA player to release an autobiography. What will it be called?
INPHO
Code Breaker
Game Changer

Cora The Explorer
Hold The Mayo
4. Scott Gregory had the worst opening round of the US Open. How many shots did it take the Englishman?
PA
80
84

88
92
5. Zack Martin became the highest paid guard in the NFL this week. What team does he play for?
PA
New England Patriots
Denver Broncos

Dallas Cowboys
Oakland Raiders
6. Irish internationals Katie McCabe and Louise Quinn signed new deals with which Super League club this week?
INPHO
Arsenal
Chelsea

Fulham
Reading
7. By how many points did South Africa trail before coming back to beat England in their Test last weekend?
PA
15
18

21
24
8. The Laois football captain suffered a double skull fracture in their win over Carlow on Sunday. What's his name?
INPHO
Donal Kingston
Stephen Attride

Colm Begley
Ross Munnelly
9. Who was announced on Wednesday as Katie Taylor's next opponent?
INPHO
Kimberly Connor
Jasmine Clarkson

Victoria Bustos
Heather Hardy
10. New Zealand teenager Amelia Kerr shattered a world batting record against Ireland this week. On what score did she finish with her stumps intact?
INPHO
182
189

229
232
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Try again next week.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

