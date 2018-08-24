Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Seamus Power narrowly held on to his PGA Tour card last weekend, but whose Sunday afternoon meltdown at the Wyndham Championship saved the Waterford golfer? PA PA Brandt Snedeker PA Sergio Garcia

PA Brooks Koepka PA Tony Finau

Which of these Leinster players were not included in the 2017/18 Pro14 team of the season announced in Glasgow on Monday? Inpho Inpho Andrew Porter Inpho Jack Conan

Inpho James Lowe Inpho Johnny Sexton

Who scored Limerick's second goal during last Sunday's All-Ireland hurling final as the Treaty County ended a 45-year wait to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup? Inpho Inpho Tom Morrissey Inpho Declan Hannon

Inpho Cian Lynch Inpho Seamus Flanagan

Spike O'Sullivan will square off with David Lemieux in the biggest night of his career in Las Vegas next month. Which county is the middleweight boxer from? Inpho Waterford Donegal

Dublin Cork

Which Bundesliga club were linked with former Stoke midfielder Stephen Ireland this week? PA Hamburg Eintracht Frankfurt

VfB Stuttgart Borussia Mönchengladbach

How many medals did Ireland win at the European Para Athletics Championships in Berlin? Sportsfile 1 3

7 8

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will go head-to-head in a winner-takes-all $9 million match in Las Vegas later this year, but how many Majors have they won between them? PA 19 20

21 22

Dan McFarland this week arrived in Belfast to begin his role as Ulster head coach. What position did the ex-Connacht forward play? Inpho Prop Hooker

Flanker Number eight

Manchester City have reportedly agreed a €400,000 deal to sign 16-year-old goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu from Shamrock Rovers. Which of these Irish players made more senior appearances for the Premier League club? Inpho PA Greg Cunningham PA Glenn Whelan

PA Ian Lawlor PA Jack Byrne