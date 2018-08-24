Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Create your own sports news feed by selecting what interests you most
Get Started
No Thanks
Choose 3 or more sports that you want to see
Soccer
Rugby
MMA
Gaelic Football
Hurling and Camogie
Fitness
Golf
Other Sports
the42 Quizzes
US Sports
Facing History
Create my newsfeed
This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising.
By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy.
You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site.
To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Seamus Power narrowly held on to his PGA Tour card last weekend, but whose Sunday afternoon meltdown at the Wyndham Championship saved the Waterford golfer?
PA
PA
Brandt Snedeker
PA
Sergio Garcia
PA
Brooks Koepka
PA
Tony Finau
Which of these Leinster players were not included in the 2017/18 Pro14 team of the season announced in Glasgow on Monday?
Inpho
Inpho
Andrew Porter
Inpho
Jack Conan
Inpho
James Lowe
Inpho
Johnny Sexton
Who scored Limerick's second goal during last Sunday's All-Ireland hurling final as the Treaty County ended a 45-year wait to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup?
Inpho
Inpho
Tom Morrissey
Inpho
Declan Hannon
Inpho
Cian Lynch
Inpho
Seamus Flanagan
Spike O'Sullivan will square off with David Lemieux in the biggest night of his career in Las Vegas next month. Which county is the middleweight boxer from?
Inpho
Waterford
Donegal
Dublin
Cork
Which Bundesliga club were linked with former Stoke midfielder Stephen Ireland this week?
PA
Hamburg
Eintracht Frankfurt
VfB Stuttgart
Borussia Mönchengladbach
How many medals did Ireland win at the European Para Athletics Championships in Berlin?
Sportsfile
1
3
7
8
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will go head-to-head in a winner-takes-all $9 million match in Las Vegas later this year, but how many Majors have they won between them?
PA
19
20
21
22
Dan McFarland this week arrived in Belfast to begin his role as Ulster head coach. What position did the ex-Connacht forward play?
Inpho
Prop
Hooker
Flanker
Number eight
Manchester City have reportedly agreed a €400,000 deal to sign 16-year-old goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu from Shamrock Rovers. Which of these Irish players made more senior appearances for the Premier League club?
Inpho
PA
Greg Cunningham
PA
Glenn Whelan
PA
Ian Lawlor
PA
Jack Byrne
Carnacon hit the headlines this week after being thrown out of the Mayo ladies football championship. How many All-Ireland club titles have they won?
Inpho
4
5
6
7
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports
the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the
press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may
have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the
Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to
www.pressombudsman.ie
or www.presscouncil.ie
Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.
Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.
COMMENTS (2)