Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Friday 24 August, 2018
By Ryan Bailey Friday 24 Aug 2018, 5:00 PM
30 minutes ago 3,284 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4199883

Seamus Power narrowly held on to his PGA Tour card last weekend, but whose Sunday afternoon meltdown at the Wyndham Championship saved the Waterford golfer?
PA
PA
Brandt Snedeker
PA
Sergio Garcia

PA
Brooks Koepka
PA
Tony Finau
Which of these Leinster players were not included in the 2017/18 Pro14 team of the season announced in Glasgow on Monday?
Inpho
Inpho
Andrew Porter
Inpho
Jack Conan

Inpho
James Lowe
Inpho
Johnny Sexton
Who scored Limerick's second goal during last Sunday's All-Ireland hurling final as the Treaty County ended a 45-year wait to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup?
Inpho
Inpho
Tom Morrissey
Inpho
Declan Hannon

Inpho
Cian Lynch
Inpho
Seamus Flanagan
Spike O'Sullivan will square off with David Lemieux in the biggest night of his career in Las Vegas next month. Which county is the middleweight boxer from?
Inpho
Waterford
Donegal

Dublin
Cork
Which Bundesliga club were linked with former Stoke midfielder Stephen Ireland this week?
PA
Hamburg
Eintracht Frankfurt

VfB Stuttgart
Borussia Mönchengladbach
How many medals did Ireland win at the European Para Athletics Championships in Berlin?
Sportsfile
1
3

7
8
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will go head-to-head in a winner-takes-all $9 million match in Las Vegas later this year, but how many Majors have they won between them?
PA
19
20

21
22
Dan McFarland this week arrived in Belfast to begin his role as Ulster head coach. What position did the ex-Connacht forward play?
Inpho
Prop
Hooker

Flanker
Number eight
Manchester City have reportedly agreed a €400,000 deal to sign 16-year-old goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu from Shamrock Rovers. Which of these Irish players made more senior appearances for the Premier League club?
Inpho
PA
Greg Cunningham
PA
Glenn Whelan

PA
Ian Lawlor
PA
Jack Byrne
Carnacon hit the headlines this week after being thrown out of the Mayo ladies football championship. How many All-Ireland club titles have they won?
Inpho
4
5

6
7
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
