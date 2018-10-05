Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

James Horan's return to the Mayo helm was confirmed this week. What club does he hail from though? Westport Ballintubber

Castlebar Mitchels Breaffy

Who scored Manchester City's winner to get them back on track in Europe against Hoffenheim? Sergio Aguero Riyad Mahrez

David Silva Gabriel Jesus

Conor McGregor's opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov is unbeaten to date in UFC action. How many wins does the Russian have under his belt? 23 24

25 26

Where will the 2020 Champions Cup final be held? Marseille Lyon

Paris Bordeaux

Who will St Vincent's face in the Dublin SFC semi-final as their bid for four in-a-row roars on? Kilmacud Crokes Ballyboden St Enda's

Ballymun Kickhams St Jude's

Arsenal beat Qarabag 3-0 in the Europa League on Thursday night, bringing their winning streak to how many games in-a-row? 8 9

10 11

Who of the following made history at the Ryder Cup, becoming the first European player to win all five of his matches? Tommy Fleetwood Ian Poulter

Rory McIlroy Francesco Molinari

Which Dublin player has taken up a new role with the county's camogie set-up? Jonny Cooper Philly McMahon

Paul Flynn Con O'Callaghan

Connacht are hoping to end a lengthy hoodoo in Belfast this weekend. When was the last time they won there? 1957 1958

1959 1960