TagsSee other tags
Tags
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
How closely have you paid attention to this week’s sporting headlines?
James Horan's return to the Mayo helm was confirmed this week. What club does he hail from though?
Westport
Ballintubber
Castlebar Mitchels
Breaffy
Who scored Manchester City's winner to get them back on track in Europe against Hoffenheim?
Sergio Aguero
Riyad Mahrez
David Silva
Gabriel Jesus
Conor McGregor's opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov is unbeaten to date in UFC action. How many wins does the Russian have under his belt?
23
24
25
26
Where will the 2020 Champions Cup final be held?
Marseille
Lyon
Paris
Bordeaux
Who will St Vincent's face in the Dublin SFC semi-final as their bid for four in-a-row roars on?
Kilmacud Crokes
Ballyboden St Enda's
Ballymun Kickhams
St Jude's
Arsenal beat Qarabag 3-0 in the Europa League on Thursday night, bringing their winning streak to how many games in-a-row?
8
9
10
11
Who of the following made history at the Ryder Cup, becoming the first European player to win all five of his matches?
Tommy Fleetwood
Ian Poulter
Rory McIlroy
Francesco Molinari
Which Dublin player has taken up a new role with the county's camogie set-up?
Jonny Cooper
Philly McMahon
Paul Flynn
Con O'Callaghan
Connacht are hoping to end a lengthy hoodoo in Belfast this weekend. When was the last time they won there?
1957
1958
1959
1960
Which of these players is not in Ireland's latest squad?
Harry Arter
Stephen Ward
Callum O’Dowda
Ronan Curtis
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now, there's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Contribute to this story:
Read next:
Embed this post
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (2)