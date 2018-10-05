Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Emma Duffy Friday 5 Oct 2018, 5:00 PM
By Emma Duffy Friday 5 Oct 2018, 5:00 PM
http://the42.ie/4270141

James Horan's return to the Mayo helm was confirmed this week. What club does he hail from though?
Westport
Ballintubber

Castlebar Mitchels
Breaffy
Who scored Manchester City's winner to get them back on track in Europe against Hoffenheim?
Sergio Aguero
Riyad Mahrez

David Silva
Gabriel Jesus
Conor McGregor's opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov is unbeaten to date in UFC action. How many wins does the Russian have under his belt?
23
24

25
26
Where will the 2020 Champions Cup final be held?
Marseille
Lyon

Paris
Bordeaux
Who will St Vincent's face in the Dublin SFC semi-final as their bid for four in-a-row roars on?
Kilmacud Crokes
Ballyboden St Enda's

Ballymun Kickhams
St Jude's
Arsenal beat Qarabag 3-0 in the Europa League on Thursday night, bringing their winning streak to how many games in-a-row?
8
9

10
11
Who of the following made history at the Ryder Cup, becoming the first European player to win all five of his matches?
Tommy Fleetwood
Ian Poulter

Rory McIlroy
Francesco Molinari
Which Dublin player has taken up a new role with the county's camogie set-up?
Jonny Cooper
Philly McMahon

Paul Flynn
Con O'Callaghan
Connacht are hoping to end a lengthy hoodoo in Belfast this weekend. When was the last time they won there?
1957
1958

1959
1960
Which of these players is not in Ireland's latest squad?
Harry Arter
Stephen Ward

Callum O’Dowda
Ronan Curtis
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now, there's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

