This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 12 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

How closely were you paying attention to the sports headlines this week?

By Sinead Farrell Friday 12 Oct 2018, 5:00 PM
14 minutes ago 1,611 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4282380

Peter Keane has been appointed the new Kerry manager but can you name his club?
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
Kerins O'Rahilly's
Austin Stacks

Dr Crokes
St Mary's
Conor Murray signed a new contract extension with the IRFU to keep him with Ireland until 2022, but who did he make his international debut against?
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
England
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
France

©INPHO/James Crombie
New Zealand
©INPHO/Bryan Keane
Wales
Conor McGregor suffered defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas last weekend. Where does he now sit in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings as a result of that loss?
©INPHO/USA Today Sports/Stephen R. Sylvanie
3
8

6
5
Who scored a long-range screamer for Bohemians in their FAI Cup semi-final defeat to Cork City?
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Ian Morris
©INPHO/James Crombie
JJ Lunney

©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty
Keith Buckley
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Dinny Corcoran
Which of these players did not receive a nomination for the 2018 senior camogie Player of the Year?
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
Chloe Sigerson
Anne Dalton

Ashling Thompson
Orla Cotter
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees set the NFL all-time passing yardage record this week, but who previously held that record?
Charles Krupa/AP/Press Association Images
Tom Brady
USA TODAY Network/SIPA USA/PA Images
John Elway

Zuma Press/Zuma Press/PA Images
Peyton Manning
TLeopold/Zuma Press/PA Images
Brett Favre
What injury is set to rule out Denmark's Christian Eriksen from their Nations League game against Ireland on Saturday?
NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images
Stomach problem
Ankle ligaments

Flu
Hamstring strain
Brian Cody is heading for his 21st season in charge of the Kilkenny hurlers. How many Leinster championships have the Cats won under his watch?
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
12
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
14

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
11
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
9
With which championship club has Stephen Ireland signed a short-term deal as a free agent?
Adam Davy/PA Archive/PA Images
Leeds
West Brom

Middlesbrough
Bolton
All-Ireland champions Cuala crashed out of the club hurling championship at the weekend, but which Dublin side dumped them out of the county competition?
©INPHO/Oisin Keniry
Kilmacud Crokes
©INPHO/Oisin Keniry
St Vincent's

©INPHO/Oisin Keniry
Parnells
©INPHO/Oisin Keniry
Ballyboden St Enda's
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Putin sympathises with UFC champion Nurmagomedov over brawl after McGregor fight
    FOOTBALL
    Chelsea plan to send anti-Semitic fans on educational courses
    Chelsea plan to send anti-Semitic fans on educational courses
    Mancini's winless run continues with Italy on emotional night as Genoa bridge victims remembered
    Russian football stars turn themselves in to police after cafe clash
    LEINSTER
    Bleyendaal set for return from neck injury in Munster A clash with Leinster
    Bleyendaal set for return from neck injury in Munster A clash with Leinster
    Leinster deploy both Leavy and JVDF as they open Champions Cup defence against Wasps
    'What a joke': Wasps back row Hughes still suspended for Leinster trip as disciplinary panel delay decision
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    O'Neill on Eriksen's absence: We're missing a world-class player too
    O'Neill on Eriksen's absence: We're missing a world-class player too
    Klopp warns Liverpool 'second is nothing' in Premier League title fight
    ‘Courtois got injured at Stamford Bridge and there was a chance of coming on. I was crapping myself on the bench’
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Jeff Hendrick reveals sit-down chat with Roy Keane helped him recover from Wales woe
    Jeff Hendrick reveals sit-down chat with Roy Keane helped him recover from Wales woe
    Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Denmark?
    Former Aston Villa owner Doug Ellis dies aged 94

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie