Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Peter Keane has been appointed the new Kerry manager but can you name his club? ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Kerins O'Rahilly's Austin Stacks

Dr Crokes St Mary's

Conor Murray signed a new contract extension with the IRFU to keep him with Ireland until 2022, but who did he make his international debut against? ©INPHO/Billy Stickland England ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan France

©INPHO/James Crombie New Zealand ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Wales

Conor McGregor suffered defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas last weekend. Where does he now sit in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings as a result of that loss? ©INPHO/USA Today Sports/Stephen R. Sylvanie 3 8

6 5

Who scored a long-range screamer for Bohemians in their FAI Cup semi-final defeat to Cork City? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Ian Morris ©INPHO/James Crombie JJ Lunney

©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty Keith Buckley ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Dinny Corcoran

Which of these players did not receive a nomination for the 2018 senior camogie Player of the Year? ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Chloe Sigerson Anne Dalton

Ashling Thompson Orla Cotter

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees set the NFL all-time passing yardage record this week, but who previously held that record? Charles Krupa/AP/Press Association Images Tom Brady USA TODAY Network/SIPA USA/PA Images John Elway

Zuma Press/Zuma Press/PA Images Peyton Manning TLeopold/Zuma Press/PA Images Brett Favre

What injury is set to rule out Denmark's Christian Eriksen from their Nations League game against Ireland on Saturday? NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images Stomach problem Ankle ligaments

Flu Hamstring strain

Brian Cody is heading for his 21st season in charge of the Kilkenny hurlers. How many Leinster championships have the Cats won under his watch? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy 12 ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne 14

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne 11 ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan 9

With which championship club has Stephen Ireland signed a short-term deal as a free agent? Adam Davy/PA Archive/PA Images Leeds West Brom

Middlesbrough Bolton