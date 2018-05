It was announced this week that which Irish rugby assistant coach is heading to join a Japanese club? INPHO Andy Farrell INPHO Simon Easterby

INPHO Richie Murphy INPHO Greg Feek

Which recently retired inter-county hurler was this week announced as a new co-commentator with Sky Sports for 2018? INPHO Michael Fennelly Brendan Bugler

Dotsy O'Callaghan Gavin O'Mahony

It was confirmed on Wednesday that Tiger Woods will make his 20th Open Championship appearance in July. But where is it being held this year? PA Carnoustie Royal Troon

Muirfield Royal Birkdale

Who are the Ireland cricket team taking on in their historic test debut, which was due to start today? INPHO England West Indies

Pakistan Australia

Huddersfield Town secured Premier League survival on Wednesday night with a 1-1 draw but who were they playing? PA Arsenal PA Chelsea

PA Newcastle United PA Tottenham Hotspur

The Dublin ladies football team lifted the league title last Sunday but who did they defeat in the decider? INPHO Kerry Cork

Donegal Mayo

In tennis Britain's Kyle Edmund shocked which leading player at the Madrid Open this week? PA Andy Murray Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer Rafa Nadal

Leinster's opponents tomorrow in Bilbao recently lost a Champions Cup final. When were Racing 92 defeated? INPHO 2017 2014

2015 2016

Graham Burke was called up to the Irish senior squad this week by Martin O'Neill. Which English club did the Shamrock Rovers man play for at youth level? INPHO Aston Villa Leeds United

West Ham Leicester City