Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

1. Which former Ireland international was this week inducted into World Rugby's Hall of Fame? Paul O’Connell Ronan O’Gara

Peter Stringer Tommy Bowe

2. Which player has not been nominated for 2018 Hurler of the Year? Padraic Mannion Joe Canning

Cian Lynch Declan Hannon

3. Three Dublin footballers have been nominated for Footballer of the Year. How many times has a Dublin player won the award since 2000? Twice Three times

Four times Five times

4. MotoGP rider Romano Fenati retired in disgrace this week. What did he do at last week's San Marino GP causing the Italian to be sacked? Over-enthusiastic celebrations Grabbed an opponent's front brake

Purposely clashed into opponents Repeatedly tried to kick an opponent

5. Cork can break the record for most All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football titles against Dublin on Sunday. How many Championships have they won? Nine Ten

Eleven Twelve

6. Aiden O’Brien scored on his international debut for Ireland against Poland. Where does he play his club football? Nottingham Forest Preston North End

Sheffield United Millwall

7. Who slotted over an injury time free to help Cork secure the O'Duffy Cup last Sunday against Kilkenny? Orla Cotter Julia White

Katrina Mackey Niamh McCarthy

8. This week saw Dundalk winger Michael Duffy pick up his second SSE Airtricity League Player of the Month award. Where is the forward from? Cavan Derry

Louth Cork

9. Kieran Donaghy announced his retirement from intercounty football this week. What is the title of his autobiography? Thy Kingdom Come Hoop Dream: The Kieran Donaghy Story

What Do You Think of That? Presence Is The Only Thing