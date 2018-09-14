This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 14 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

How closely have you paid attention to this week’s sporting headlines?

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 14 Sep 2018, 5:00 PM
59 minutes ago 4,541 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4234457

1. Which former Ireland international was this week inducted into World Rugby's Hall of Fame?
Paul O’Connell
Ronan O’Gara

Peter Stringer
Tommy Bowe
2. Which player has not been nominated for 2018 Hurler of the Year?
Padraic Mannion
Joe Canning

Cian Lynch
Declan Hannon
3. Three Dublin footballers have been nominated for Footballer of the Year. How many times has a Dublin player won the award since 2000?
Twice
Three times

Four times
Five times
4. MotoGP rider Romano Fenati retired in disgrace this week. What did he do at last week's San Marino GP causing the Italian to be sacked?
Over-enthusiastic celebrations
Grabbed an opponent's front brake

Purposely clashed into opponents
Repeatedly tried to kick an opponent
5. Cork can break the record for most All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football titles against Dublin on Sunday. How many Championships have they won?
Nine
Ten

Eleven
Twelve
6. Aiden O’Brien scored on his international debut for Ireland against Poland. Where does he play his club football?
Nottingham Forest
Preston North End

Sheffield United
Millwall
7. Who slotted over an injury time free to help Cork secure the O'Duffy Cup last Sunday against Kilkenny?
Orla Cotter
Julia White

Katrina Mackey
Niamh McCarthy
8. This week saw Dundalk winger Michael Duffy pick up his second SSE Airtricity League Player of the Month award. Where is the forward from?
Cavan
Derry

Louth
Cork
9. Kieran Donaghy announced his retirement from intercounty football this week. What is the title of his autobiography?
Thy Kingdom Come
Hoop Dream: The Kieran Donaghy Story

What Do You Think of That?
Presence Is The Only Thing
10. Serena Williams was bidding to equal Margaret Court's record for Grand Slams during last Sunday’s US Open final. How many major titles has the American won?
15
18

23
28
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now, there's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown
    'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown
    Arsenal boss Emery on Ozil: 'He can improve, he can do more'
    Silva expects to leave Man City in 2020 and picks boyhood club as ideal next move
    IRELAND
    'Of course Iâd like to coach Ireland... itâs harder in coaching because there's more to learn'
    'Of course I’d like to coach Ireland... it’s harder in coaching because there's more to learn'
    James McClean will make his punditry debut on Sunday for Eir Sport
    Marmion keen to progress as Cooney and McGrath push for Ireland spots
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Maurizio Sarri opens the door for John Terry's Chelsea return
    Maurizio Sarri opens the door for John Terry's Chelsea return
    Why do managers care what pundits think?
    Manchester City break £500 million revenue barrier in record year
    BOXING
    Tony Bellew lands fight with undisputed world champion Oleksandr Usyk
    Tony Bellew lands fight with undisputed world champion Oleksandr Usyk
    'I want to damage him, for life...I want to torture him' - Lemieux aims dark jibe at Spike
    Golovkin's team lining up Saunders after Canelo rematch

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie