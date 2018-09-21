This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 21 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

How closely have you paid attention to this week’s sporting headlines?

By The42 Team Friday 21 Sep 2018, 5:00 PM
54 minutes ago 4,618 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4248292

Liverpool's opener in their Champions League win over PSG was scored by...
Mo Salah
James Milner

Daniel Sturridge
Roberto Firmino
According to Dana White, Conor McGregor has agreed to a new deal with the UFC that will run for how many fights?
Five
Six

Seven
Eight
Rugby players have been advised to do what when visiting public areas in Japan during next year's World Cup?
Keep a phrase-book to hand
Cover up tattoos

Refrain from religious imagery and sentiments
Carry bottled water
An ESRI study this week showed findings that inter-county GAA players were committing up to how many hours per week to their county's cause?
25
31

38
45
Heavyweight boxer Manuel Charr tested positive for a banned steroid and will likely be stripped of the 'world title' he holds with which organisation?
WBA
WBC

IBF
IBO
Sinead Aherne led the scoring in Dublin's All-Ireland Football final win over Cork on Sunday. Of her 1-7 tally, what did she score from play?
One point
Two points

Three points
Four points
Cristiano Ronaldo was given his first red card in the Champions League this week. How many times has the Juventus man been sent off in his career?
7
9

11
15
The sadsack Cleveland Browns won their first NFL game since 2016 on Thursday night, ending a run of how many games without the sweet taste of victory?
19 games
20 games

21 games
22 games
Sean Cavanagh's concussion and battered face made the news this week after Saturday club action. How many cards were dished out in the violent Tyrone Championship clash?
None
15

26
33
Ireland's U20 rugby team will move their home games out of Dublin for next year's Six Nations. Where will they host England and France?
Belfast
Athlone

Galway
Cork
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Well now, there's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Well now, there's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Rumours were I wasn't playing because I slept with Moyes' daughter, and no one attempted to clear that up'
    'Rumours were I wasn't playing because I slept with Moyes' daughter, and no one attempted to clear that up'
    'Wow, that's a crisis!': Klopp laughs off Salah's lack of goals
    Stress from drink-driving charge may have led to Lloris injury – Pochettino
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Matt Doherty prepares for Old Trafford test, Klopp eyes sixth straight win and more Premier League talking points
    Matt Doherty prepares for Old Trafford test, Klopp eyes sixth straight win and more Premier League talking points
    Bigger Champions League tests to come, warns Pogba
    Teenager Dalot can play at Man United for 10 years, claims Mourinho after impressive debut
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Agueroooo... Man City's greatest ever goal-scorer extends contract until 2021
    Agueroooo... Man City's greatest ever goal-scorer extends contract until 2021
    Aubameyang at the double as Arsenal prevail in Europa League opener
    Relaxed Pochettino not risking Alli return amid Spurs slump
    BOXING
    Joshua weighs in nearly two stone heavier than Russian challenger Povetkin
    Joshua weighs in nearly two stone heavier than Russian challenger Povetkin
    WBA heavyweight titlist Charr set to be stripped of belt after testing positive for steroids
    'Embarrassed' super-middleweight world champion apologises after testing positive for cocaine

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie