Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Liverpool's opener in their Champions League win over PSG was scored by... Mo Salah James Milner

Daniel Sturridge Roberto Firmino

According to Dana White, Conor McGregor has agreed to a new deal with the UFC that will run for how many fights? Five Six

Seven Eight

Rugby players have been advised to do what when visiting public areas in Japan during next year's World Cup? Keep a phrase-book to hand Cover up tattoos

Refrain from religious imagery and sentiments Carry bottled water

An ESRI study this week showed findings that inter-county GAA players were committing up to how many hours per week to their county's cause? 25 31

38 45

Heavyweight boxer Manuel Charr tested positive for a banned steroid and will likely be stripped of the 'world title' he holds with which organisation? WBA WBC

IBF IBO

Sinead Aherne led the scoring in Dublin's All-Ireland Football final win over Cork on Sunday. Of her 1-7 tally, what did she score from play? One point Two points

Three points Four points

Cristiano Ronaldo was given his first red card in the Champions League this week. How many times has the Juventus man been sent off in his career? 7 9

11 15

The sadsack Cleveland Browns won their first NFL game since 2016 on Thursday night, ending a run of how many games without the sweet taste of victory? 19 games 20 games

21 games 22 games

Sean Cavanagh's concussion and battered face made the news this week after Saturday club action. How many cards were dished out in the violent Tyrone Championship clash? None 15

26 33