TagsSee other tags
Tags
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
How closely have you paid attention to this week’s sporting headlines?
Liverpool's opener in their Champions League win over PSG was scored by...
Mo Salah
James Milner
Daniel Sturridge
Roberto Firmino
According to Dana White, Conor McGregor has agreed to a new deal with the UFC that will run for how many fights?
Five
Six
Seven
Eight
Rugby players have been advised to do what when visiting public areas in Japan during next year's World Cup?
Keep a phrase-book to hand
Cover up tattoos
Refrain from religious imagery and sentiments
Carry bottled water
An ESRI study this week showed findings that inter-county GAA players were committing up to how many hours per week to their county's cause?
25
31
38
45
Heavyweight boxer Manuel Charr tested positive for a banned steroid and will likely be stripped of the 'world title' he holds with which organisation?
WBA
WBC
IBF
IBO
Sinead Aherne led the scoring in Dublin's All-Ireland Football final win over Cork on Sunday. Of her 1-7 tally, what did she score from play?
One point
Two points
Three points
Four points
Cristiano Ronaldo was given his first red card in the Champions League this week. How many times has the Juventus man been sent off in his career?
7
9
11
15
The sadsack Cleveland Browns won their first NFL game since 2016 on Thursday night, ending a run of how many games without the sweet taste of victory?
19 games
20 games
21 games
22 games
Sean Cavanagh's concussion and battered face made the news this week after Saturday club action. How many cards were dished out in the violent Tyrone Championship clash?
None
15
26
33
Ireland's U20 rugby team will move their home games out of Dublin for next year's Six Nations. Where will they host England and France?
Belfast
Athlone
Galway
Cork
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
You scored out of !
Well now, there's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Well now, there's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Contribute to this story:
Read next:
Embed this post
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (4)