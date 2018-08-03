Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Sean Farrell Friday 3 Aug 2018, 5:00 PM
57 minutes ago
http://the42.ie/4163156

The country was hooked by hurling all over again last weekend. According to RTE, what percentage of the available audience tuned in to watch Limerick's dramatic win over Cork?
50%
55%

60%
65%
What stadium was this week named as the host venue for the 2019 Pro14 final?
Aviva Stadium
Celtic Park

San Siro
Parc y Scarlets
The New York Mets suffered their worst ever MLB defeat on Tuesday, losing 25-4 to...
Boston Red Sox
Atlanta Braves

Philadelphia Phillies
Washington Nationals
Who scored Ireland's winning penalty in the dramatic hockey World Cup quarter-final shoot-out win over India on Thursday?
Ali Meeke
Ayeisha McFerran

Nikki Evans
Chloe Watkins
In which US city did LeBron James open his commendable I Promise School this week?
Akron
Austin

Atlanta
Los Angeles
Colombia's Yerry Mina, a rumoured target of Manchester United, admitted to partaking in which money-burning activity while in Barcelona?
Renting jet-skis
Buying new cars with a high rate of depreciation

Buying yachts
Betting against Lionel Messi in free-kick competitions after training
Which current Munster Rugby star has been lending support to All-Ireland hurling finalists Limerick?
Peter O'Mahony
Keith Earls

JJ Hanrahan
Chris Farrell
Jose Mourinho claimed he has 'learned nothing' from Manchester United's pre-season matches in the US. Excluding penalty shoot-outs, which team did the Red Devils beat in America?
Real Madrid
Club America

San Jose Earthquakes
Liverpool
Name the American Football star who was seemingly controversial enough to have his name bleeped out of a video game soundtrack.
Colin Kaepernick
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Captain Munnerlyn
Tom Fucking Brady
The Aviva Stadium this week attracted 46,000 people to watch which two teams play a pre-season friendly?
Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace and Liverpool

Newcastle United and Arsenal
Arsenal and Chelsea
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

