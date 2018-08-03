Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

The country was hooked by hurling all over again last weekend. According to RTE, what percentage of the available audience tuned in to watch Limerick's dramatic win over Cork? 50% 55%

60% 65%

What stadium was this week named as the host venue for the 2019 Pro14 final? Aviva Stadium Celtic Park

San Siro Parc y Scarlets

The New York Mets suffered their worst ever MLB defeat on Tuesday, losing 25-4 to... Boston Red Sox Atlanta Braves

Philadelphia Phillies Washington Nationals

Who scored Ireland's winning penalty in the dramatic hockey World Cup quarter-final shoot-out win over India on Thursday? Ali Meeke Ayeisha McFerran

Nikki Evans Chloe Watkins

In which US city did LeBron James open his commendable I Promise School this week? Akron Austin

Atlanta Los Angeles

Colombia's Yerry Mina, a rumoured target of Manchester United, admitted to partaking in which money-burning activity while in Barcelona? Renting jet-skis Buying new cars with a high rate of depreciation

Buying yachts Betting against Lionel Messi in free-kick competitions after training

Which current Munster Rugby star has been lending support to All-Ireland hurling finalists Limerick? Peter O'Mahony Keith Earls

JJ Hanrahan Chris Farrell

Jose Mourinho claimed he has 'learned nothing' from Manchester United's pre-season matches in the US. Excluding penalty shoot-outs, which team did the Red Devils beat in America? Real Madrid Club America

San Jose Earthquakes Liverpool

Name the American Football star who was seemingly controversial enough to have his name bleeped out of a video game soundtrack. Colin Kaepernick Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Captain Munnerlyn Tom Fucking Brady