Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

The country was hooked by hurling all over again last weekend. According to RTE, what percentage of the available audience tuned in to watch Limerick's dramatic win over Cork?
50%
55%
60%
65%
What stadium was this week named as the host venue for the 2019 Pro14 final?
Aviva Stadium
Celtic Park
San Siro
Parc y Scarlets
The New York Mets suffered their worst ever MLB defeat on Tuesday, losing 25-4 to...
Boston Red Sox
Atlanta Braves
Philadelphia Phillies
Washington Nationals
Who scored Ireland's winning penalty in the dramatic hockey World Cup quarter-final shoot-out win over India on Thursday?
Ali Meeke
Ayeisha McFerran
Nikki Evans
Chloe Watkins
In which US city did LeBron James open his commendable I Promise School this week?
Akron
Austin
Atlanta
Los Angeles
Colombia's Yerry Mina, a rumoured target of Manchester United, admitted to partaking in which money-burning activity while in Barcelona?
Renting jet-skis
Buying new cars with a high rate of depreciation
Buying yachts
Betting against Lionel Messi in free-kick competitions after training
Which current Munster Rugby star has been lending support to All-Ireland hurling finalists Limerick?
Peter O'Mahony
Keith Earls
JJ Hanrahan
Chris Farrell
Jose Mourinho claimed he has 'learned nothing' from Manchester United's pre-season matches in the US. Excluding penalty shoot-outs, which team did the Red Devils beat in America?
Real Madrid
Club America
San Jose Earthquakes
Liverpool
Name the American Football star who was seemingly controversial enough to have his name bleeped out of a video game soundtrack.
Colin Kaepernick
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
Captain Munnerlyn
Tom Fucking Brady
The Aviva Stadium this week attracted 46,000 people to watch which two teams play a pre-season friendly?
Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace and Liverpool
Newcastle United and Arsenal
Arsenal and Chelsea
