The euphoria of a Tiger Woods win and the best of this week's sportswriting

1. “THE MOST STARTLING thing, looking at José Mourinho, close-up, as he tried to pretend everything was still OK, were the dark rings beneath his eyes. His stare was wild, the eyes rheumier than we have seen them before. He looked, frankly, as if he needed a good night’s sleep. Sam Allardyce once noted how David Moyes had aged 10 years at Manchester United and it is starting to seem as if the same could be said of the current manager.”

Daniel Taylor takes a closer look at what is going on at Old Trafford in The Guardian.



2. “You may feel this is a little abrupt, and perhaps not the way you do things down in Oz – give or take the odd dodgy text message – but I do have something important to tell you on the dawn of your farewell to Test cricket on English soil.

“I love you. Not all of you, of course. I’m not crazy about the peroxide and the diamond ear studs, but then I’m old enough to know that no one’s perfect, not even you, Shaney.”

The legendary sportswriter, James Lawton, sadly passed away aged 75 this week. A number of his pieces were republished as a tribute, with this open letter to Shane Warne among the standouts.

3. “One thousand, eight hundred, and seventy-six. It’s the number you’ll hear over and over after this week, and for good reason—that’s how many days it had been since Tiger Woods won a golf tournament. Children born the day of Tiger’s last win are kindergarteners now.

“The last time he won a golf tournament, we were all using the iPhone 5, LeBron was on the Heat and Ray Allen had just hit the shot, Derek Jeter had yet to retire, and Colin Kaepernick was six months removed from almost having won the Super Bowl. Since Tiger won the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, 118 players have won a PGA Tour event, but none of those wins felt like this one.”

Tiger Woods completed his stunning comeback last weekend by clinching the Tour Championship. In The Ringer, Paolo Uggetti describes the euphoria of a Tiger win after five long years.

4. “Nearly a month after Colin Kaepernick was revealed as the face of Nike’s groundbreaking new advertising campaign, the unveiling video has garnered more than 80 million views on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

The ads have sent Kaepernick into a new realm of celebrity, quickly becoming among the most talked-about and successful campaigns in recent years. And they have allowed Nike, which has a history of provocative marketing campaigns, to capitalise on the so-called Resistance movement in a way it only recently realised it could.”

In the New York Times, Julie Creswell, Kevin Draper and Sapna Maheshwari on how Nike nearly dropped Colin Kaepernick before embracing him.

