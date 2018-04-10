Spurs, Thunder and Pelicans secure NBA playoff spots as Westbrook posts another triple-double

THE FINAL NBA playoff place will be decided on the final day of the regular season.

The Spurs, Thunder and Pelicans all clinchedÂ Western Conference playoff spots on Monday,Â leaving Wednesdayâ€™s matchup between the Nuggets and Timberwolves in Minnesota as a play-in game to reach the playoffs.

Nikola JokicÂ recorded a triple-double on Monday andÂ Gary Harris knocked down clutch free throws in his return from an 11-game absenceÂ as Denver won their sixth straight match in an 88-82 win over the Blazers that puts Portland in danger of losing the number three seed.

The Spurs came from behind to beat the lowly Kings 98-85 to mark theirÂ 21st straight playoff berth. San Antonio improved toÂ 33-8 at home this season and currently hold the number five seed in the West due to tiebreakers over the Thunder.

Speaking of Oklahoma City, with a 115-93 road winÂ over the Heat, the Thunder clinched their eighth playoff berth in 10 seasons since moving to Oklahoma. The Thunder outscored Miami 39-12 in the final quarter and Dwyane Wade registered a minus-31 to fuel the win.

Russell Westbrook posted a monster triple-double (23-18-13) â€“ despite a poor shooting night â€“ and he needsÂ 16 rebounds in his final game to average a triple-double for the season.

New Orleans capped Mondayâ€™s slate with a 113-100Â rout of the Clippers behind a barrage of dunks and 28Â points from Anthony Davis.

With two nights remaining in the regular season, there are plenty of seeding scenarios still in play across the league. In fact, the Pelicans can still move up to the number fourÂ seed if they beat theÂ Spurs on Wednesday, and if Utah loseÂ to Golden State on Tuesday and Portland a day later.

The Cavs coasted past the Knicks for a 123-109 win that also gave ClevelandÂ the Central Division title.

It marks LeBron Jamesâ€™ 10th consecutive division title. He is the first player in NBA history to win 10 straight division championships.

The Pistons are ready for the season to be over. Stan Van Gundyâ€™s public reprimand of the teamâ€™s effort did little to motivateÂ on the second leg of a back-to-back.

Andre Drummond (Achilles) sat out andÂ Stanley Johnson registered a minus-21 and was two for 10 shooting in a 108-98 loss to the Raptors.