  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 10 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Spurs, Thunder and Pelicans secure NBA playoff spots as Westbrook posts another triple-double

Russell Westbrook needs 16 rebounds in his final game to average a triple-double for the season.

By The42 Team Tuesday 10 Apr 2018, 8:10 AM
1 hour ago 861 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3949403

THE FINAL NBA playoff place will be decided on the final day of the regular season.

Oklahoma City Thunder beats Miami Heat 115-93

The Spurs, Thunder and Pelicans all clinchedÂ Western Conference playoff spots on Monday,Â leaving Wednesdayâ€™s matchup between the Nuggets and Timberwolves in Minnesota as a play-in game to reach the playoffs.

Nikola JokicÂ recorded a triple-double on Monday andÂ Gary Harris knocked down clutch free throws in his return from an 11-game absenceÂ as Denver won their sixth straight match in an 88-82 win over the Blazers that puts Portland in danger of losing the number three seed.

The Spurs came from behind to beat the lowly Kings 98-85 to mark theirÂ 21st straight playoff berth. San Antonio improved toÂ 33-8 at home this season and currently hold the number five seed in the West due to tiebreakers over the Thunder.

Speaking of Oklahoma City, with a 115-93 road winÂ over the Heat, the Thunder clinched their eighth playoff berth in 10 seasons since moving to Oklahoma. The Thunder outscored Miami 39-12 in the final quarter and Dwyane Wade registered a minus-31 to fuel the win.

Russell Westbrook posted a monster triple-double (23-18-13) â€“ despite a poor shooting night â€“ and he needsÂ 16 rebounds in his final game to average a triple-double for the season.

Source: Rapid Highlights/YouTube

New Orleans capped Mondayâ€™s slate with a 113-100Â rout of the Clippers behind a barrage of dunks and 28Â points from Anthony Davis.

With two nights remaining in the regular season, there are plenty of seeding scenarios still in play across the league. In fact, the Pelicans can still move up to the number fourÂ seed if they beat theÂ Spurs on Wednesday, and if Utah loseÂ to Golden State on Tuesday and Portland a day later.

The Cavs coasted past the Knicks for a 123-109 win that also gave ClevelandÂ the Central Division title.

It marks LeBron Jamesâ€™ 10th consecutive division title. He is the first player in NBA history to win 10 straight division championships.

The Pistons are ready for the season to be over. Stan Van Gundyâ€™s public reprimand of the teamâ€™s effort did little to motivateÂ on the second leg of a back-to-back.

Andre Drummond (Achilles) sat out andÂ Stanley Johnson registered a minus-21 and was two for 10 shooting in a 108-98 loss to the Raptors.

Gronk was reportedly chastised by Belichick in front of teammates for using Bradyâ€™s health guru

Brock Lesnarâ€™s UFC future up in the air as he re-signs with WWE

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, theyâ€™ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
FOOTBALL
Van Dijk couldn't sleep after 'total performance' against Man City
Van Dijk couldn't sleep after 'total performance' against Man City
Former Milan, Real Madrid and England boss Capello confirms retirement from football
'I swear on my daughter's life I touched the ball!' - Kane eyes Golden Boot despite missing out on goal
LIVERPOOL
'Aguero dived' â€“ Guardiola's sarcastic snap on Ashley Young tackle
'Aguero dived' â€“ Guardiola's sarcastic snap on Ashley Young tackle
Irrepressible Salah wins PFA Player of the Month award for 4th time this season
'I have an idea' - Guardiola plots new defensive strategy for Liverpool clash
PREMIER LEAGUE
Rooney 'struggles against the best opposition,' says Allardyce
Rooney 'struggles against the best opposition,' says Allardyce
End of an era as Fernando Torres to leave boyhood club
Man United star denies deliberately spitting on City crest
MANCHESTER CITY
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Take the title, Mourinho challenges Man United after spoiling City's party
Paul Pogba comes good and more Premier League talking points

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie