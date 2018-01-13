  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Kane becomes Spurs' record Premier League goalscorer as they romp to victory over Everton

Tottenham hammered Everton 4-0 in a game that saw Harry Kane become their record goalscorer in the Premier League.

By The42 Team Saturday 13 Jan 2018, 7:38 PM
1 hour ago 3,244 Views 18 Comments
http://the42.ie/3796611

HARRY KANE SCORED twice to become Tottenhamâ€™s all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League as they eased to a 4-0 win over Everton at Wembley.

This season has already seen Kane break Alan Shearerâ€™s record for most Premier League goals in a calendar year with 39, while also finishing 2017 with more goals than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

And he now owns a piece of Tottenham history after he helped Spurs put Everton to the sword, his brace taking him past Teddy Sheringhamâ€™s previous record of 97.

For much of the match, however, Kane had played second fiddle to Son Heung-min, who broke the deadlock after 26 minutes and set up Kaneâ€™s first shortly after the interval.

Son, who has had a hand in more goals at Wembley than any other Tottenham player this season with seven goals and four assists, was comfortably the best player on the pitch but it was Kane who assumed centre stage as his 98th top-flight goal arrived in the 59th minute.

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - Premier League - Wembley Stadium Source: John Walton

That put the game beyond doubt and Christian Eriksen added late gloss to the scorelineÂ in aÂ win that moves Tottenham level on points with fourth-placed Liverpool, while Everton have now lost their last four games in all competitions, Cenk Tosunâ€™s debut for the Toffees amounting to a damp squib.

Spurs, who claimed a 3-0 win at Goodison Park back in September,Â struggled to create much in the early stages despite enjoying the better of the play, but a chance to break the deadlock went begging as Son headedÂ Eriksenâ€™s free-kick narrowly over.Â 

Wayne Rooney then dragged an effort wide at the other end andÂ looked to have given Everton the lead in the 22nd minute as he turned Tosunâ€™s flick-on beyond Hugo Lloris from point-blank range, only to be correctly denied by the offside flag.

Kane then forced Jordan Pickford into a strong save down to his left at the end of a quick Tottenham counter, and the hostsâ€™ strong response to the scare Rooney provided was quickly rewarded.Â 

Serge Aurier, heavily involved in Tottenhamâ€™s build-up play throughout the first half, attempted to flash an effort across goal but his shot turned into a cross that Son confidently converted with a calm close-range finish.

And Son was at the heart of the move that put Tottenham two goals to the good just two minutes into the second half.

The South Korea starÂ brilliantly turnedÂ past Jonjoe Kenny and surgedÂ down the left before firing in a low cross for Kane to move level with SheringhamÂ with a simple finish, though replays suggested he had strayed offside.Â 

Son then played in Dele Alli, who failed to find the finish as he shot into the side netting, before Pickford was forced into action once more by a fierce low drive from Kane.

The woodwork denied Son a second as he struck the left-hand post, but Tottenham were soon celebrating again as Kane surpassed Sheringham by meeting Eric Dierâ€™s curling delivery with a scruffy finish into the ground that looped over Pickford.

Tottenham did not take their foot off the gas and, after a double save from Pickford denied Son and Alli, the latterâ€™s backheel set up Eriksen to fire in a fourthÂ on a night that firmly belongedÂ to Kane and further demonstrated the gap in quality between the two sides.

Conte unconcerned by Mourinhoâ€™s â€˜contemptâ€™ comment as feud finally fizzles out

