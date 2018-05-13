  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 13 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Spurs sign off from Wembley on right side of nine-goal classic

Harry Kane and Erik Lamela fired Spurs to a 5-4 win over Leicester City.

By The42 Team Sunday 13 May 2018, 5:29 PM
40 minutes ago 1,863 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4010540
Tottenham celebrate with Harry Kane
Tottenham celebrate with Harry Kane
Tottenham celebrate with Harry Kane

HARRY KANE AND ERIK Lamela each scored twice as Tottenham beat Leicester City 5-4 to sign off from their stay at Wembley with a pulsating end-of-season Premier League classic.

England striker Kane cancelled out Jamie Vardy’s early opener, but goals from Riyad Mahrez and Kelechi Iheanacho had the Foxes 3-1 ahead two minutes after the break.

Lamela inspired the fightback by twice finishing from Kyle Walker-Peters assists, and it was the Argentine’s strike that forced an own goal from Christian Fuchs to put Spurs in front by the hour mark.

Vardy’s expertly taken second appeared to have earned Leicester a remarkable point, but England team-mate Kane had the last word to seal a scarcely believable three points with his 11th Premier League goal against Leicester – more than any other opponent he has faced.

The dramatic victory means Spurs, who were already assured of a Champions League berth next season, finish third ahead of Liverpool, but Kane’s unlikely pursuit of Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot fell short despite him scoring 30 league goals for the first time.

It remains to be seen if boss Mauricio Pochettino and key centre-back Toby Alderweireld, who have both been the subject of speculation surrounding their futures, will remain with Spurs when they leave the national stadium to play at their new ground on the site of the old White Hart Lane next season.

Claude Puel’s own tenure at Leicester is also likely to face further scrutiny, the Foxes finishing the season ninth after ending the league campaign with just one win in seven – albeit that coming against Arsenal in midweek.

Spurs were caught cold in just the fourth minute when Vardy was allowed a free run to glance a header from Mahrez’s teasing left-wing free-kick into the far corner.

The response was swift, though. Lucas Moura caught Danny Simpson dawdling in possession and Kane picked up the loose ball to race free and place a left-foot shot past Eldin Jakupovic.

A typically blood-and-thunder final-day contest continued in the 16th minute. Iheanacho wormed his way into the area, Adrien Silva prodded the ball towards Vardy and, although he was denied, Mahrez was on hand to smash home from 10 yards.

Spurs sought another response, but they had Hugo Lloris to thank for keeping them in the game after fine counter-attacking work from Iheanacho and Vardy saw Demarai Gray go through one-on-one.

The excitement continued two minutes after the break when Iheanacho held off Victor Wanyama’s challenge, strode forward and rifled an unstoppable 25-yard effort into the top-right corner.

Leicester’s lead was at two for just two minutes. Spurs’ passing was one-touch and slick, leading to Walker-Peters drilling a ball across goal for Lamela to tap in.

By the 52nd minute Spurs were level. Rose’s low cross from the left was controlled by Lucas and he teed up Lamela, whose shot ricocheted off Harry Maguire and Fuchs before nestling in the goal.

Incredibly Spurs were ahead by the hour. A poor defensive touch by Gray was pounced on by Walker-Peters, who once again kept his cool to pick out Lamela for the simple finish.

The drama was not finished there. Moments after Danny Rose was denied a penalty from a challenge from Silva, Mahrez – who had just missed a great chance – slipped in Vardy to smash home Leicester’s equaliser for his 20th league goal of the campaign.

But the majority of supporters inside Wembley again rose to their feet when Kane bent a sublime effort from just inside the area into the right side of the goal to put the gloss on a memorable match.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
'Obsessed is the word... we have a love affair with this tournament'
Touch of class with Jordi Murphy says a whole lot about this Leinster team
LEINSTER
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
James Ryan is already one of the best in the world at the age of 21
Legendary Nacewa secures Leinster's fourth Champions Cup crown in Bilbao
HURLING
Kilkenny clinch dramatic win as Pat Gilroy's Dubs leave it behind them at Parnell Park
Kilkenny clinch dramatic win as Pat Gilroy's Dubs leave it behind them at Parnell Park
As it happened: Dublin v Kilkenny, Leinster SHC
Reigning All-Ireland champions show glimpses of class on first day out of the summer
PREMIER LEAGUE
Lanzini double gives Moyes hope as abject Blues take thumping at Newcastle
Lanzini double gives Moyes hope as abject Blues take thumping at Newcastle
Arsene Wenger bows out with first away win of 2018
Spurs sign off from Wembley on right side of nine-goal classic
RACING
Leinster plan on saving best for last as they bid for fourth European star
Leinster plan on saving best for last as they bid for fourth European star
'It’s not just James. There’s a host of players we had difficult conversations with'
Millions of Lorenzetti's euros have gone in but Racing's rise is impressive

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie