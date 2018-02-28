  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -5 °C Thursday 1 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

VAR farce can't stop Llorente-inspired Spurs as they eventually hit Rochdale for six

Tottenham romped to a 6-1 victory in their FA Cup replay against Rochdale after a first-half marked by controversial VAR decisions.

By The42 Team Wednesday 28 Feb 2018, 10:08 PM
4 hours ago 12,703 Views 19 Comments
http://the42.ie/3878122
Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente
Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente
Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente

FERNANDO LLORENTE’S HAT-TRICK fired Tottenham into the FA Cup quarter-finals after sealing a 6-1 victory in a fifth-round replay against Rochdale marked by controversial video assistant referee (VAR) deliberations. 

The Spaniard’s second-half strikes restored the Premier League side’s control of the contest after an opening period that threatened to descend into farce due to a number of dubious refereeing decisions involving VAR.

There were lengthy pauses in play while referee Paul Tierney consulted VAR, before disallowing a goal for Erik Lamela after six minutes. A penalty for Spurs was also rescinded.

Son Heung-min put Spurs ahead but the League One visitors levelled through Stephen Humphrys and boos rang out around Wembley at half-time as the Spurs fans voiced their frustration amid the confusion.

In stark contrast, the second half was a procession for Mauricio Pochettino’s men, who raced ahead through Llorente’s trio of goals before Son, who was influential throughout, added a fifth.

Substitute Kyle Walker-Peters scored his first Tottenham goal in injury time to cap off what proved to be an emphatic win.

A chaotic first half exploded into life when Tottenham put the ball in the net after six minutes. Son’s cross ricocheted off the legs of Llorente and Lamela stroked the ball past Josh Lillis.

Rochdale looked dismayed by the early setback but after a two-minute delay Tierney, having delayed the game to consult VAR, disallowed the goal for a pull on the shirt of visiting defender Harrison McGahey by Llorente in the build-up to the goal.

The League One side then hit the post through Matt Done’s low shot but Tottenham’s class began to shine through after 23 minutes when Lamela split the opposition defence before rolling the ball to Son, who rattled the ball into the bottom right corner of the net.

Two minutes later Tierney consulted VAR again before awarding Spurs a penalty for a foul by Done on Kieran Trippier, but Rochdale were let off the hook when Son’s spot-kick was ruled out for a feint during the run-up that earned the Korean a yellow card.

On the half-hour mark the visitors drew level through Humphrys, who deftly controlled Andrew Cannon’s cross and rounded Michel Vorm before rolling the ball into the bottom right corner of the net.

Cannon almost gave the visitors a sensational half-time lead when he crashed a shot onto the post in injury time but the ball bounced clear and Spurs breathed a sigh of relief.

Spurs’ nerves were settled within two minutes of the restart when Lucas Moura sailed through Rochdale’s half and slid the ball to Llorente, who skilfully chipped the ball over Lillis and into the empty net from just inside the penalty area.

Llorente added his second and Tottenham’s third six minutes later after Moura and Son combined to present him with a simple chance from the edge of the six-yard box and he toe-poked the ball home with his left foot before Lillis could react.

Son celebrated LLorente’s second with a cheeky allusion to the VAR system.

It was 4-1 just before the hour mark when Son got to the byline and hung the ball up tantalisingly in front of goal with a chipped pass before Llorente nodded it into the net.

Unselfish play from Lamela gave Son the easiest of chances six minutes later and he turned the Argentine’s low cross into the unguarded net from three yards out.

Lamela rattled the frame of the goal with a curling free-kick in the closing stages but the contest – and Rochdale’s hopes of an upset – had long since ended.

There was time for one last memorable moment in the 93rd minute when Walker-Peters scored his first goal for Tottenham, slotting the ball into the bottom left corner from 10 yards out after Dele Alli played him in.

Spurs will travel to Swansea for their quarter-final tie on St. Patrick’s Day.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Wenger responds to criticism after Neville calls Arsenal 'spineless' and a 'disgrace'
Wenger responds to criticism after Neville calls Arsenal 'spineless' and a 'disgrace'
'Being honest, I don't know how I would have fared going over at 14, 15 or 16'
Gary Neville claims Man United only have one world-class player
FOOTBALL
Pochettino feels sorry for referees amid VAR drama
Pochettino feels sorry for referees amid VAR drama
PSG put Neymar injury aside to repeat thrashing of rivals Marseille
VAR farce can't stop Llorente-inspired Spurs as they eventually hit Rochdale for six
IRELAND
If Irish babies were named after the reason they were conceived...
If Irish babies were named after the reason they were conceived...
Munster confirm that Chris Farrell's season is over after ACL injury
Eddie Jones: 'It took NZ 8 years to learn to fix things on the field, we’re trying to do it in 4'
DUNDALK
Watch: All 8 of Dundalk's goals against Limerick
Watch: All 8 of Dundalk's goals against Limerick
'It was good to get the monkey off the back' - Hoban rediscovers scoring touch to lead Dundalk rout
'Shocking and embarrassing' scoreline for Limerick as Dundalk finally click
SIX NATIONS
Ryan Wilson escapes 'contact with eye area' ban, available for clash with Ireland
Ryan Wilson escapes 'contact with eye area' ban, available for clash with Ireland
No punishment for Scotland or England over Murrayfield tunnel incident
Joe Schmidt explains what made Jamie Heaslip such a superb player

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie