Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

The champions of which country offered a two-year professional football contract to Usain Bolt? PA Cyprus Luxembourg

Malta Liechtenstein

Irish boxer Dearbhla Rooney won a bronze medal at the Youth Olympics. From which county does she hail? Olympic Federation of Ireland Sligo Leitrim

Roscommon Mayo

Which Cork star scored 1-6 as Imokilly retained their senior county hurling title on Leeside? INPHO Brian Lawton Bill Cooper

Colm Spillane Seamus Harnedy

The line-up was set for this year's Women's FAI Cup final. Who will be Peamount United's opponents at the Aviva Stadium on 4 November? INPHO Wexford Youths UCD Waves

Cork City Raheny United

Seattle Seahawks overcame which team when the NFL returned to Wembley on Sunday? PA Tennessee Titans Cincinnati Bengals

LA Chargers Oakland Raiders

Which of the following players has not been named in Leinster's starting line-up for Sunday's clash with Toulouse? INPHO Jack Conan Rob Kearney

Joe Tomane Rhys Ruddock

Darran O'Sullivan announced his retirement from inter-county football, having won how many senior All-Ireland titles with Kerry? INPHO 2 3

4 5

Katie Taylor puts her world titles on the line this weekend against Cindy Serrano, but in which US city will the fight take place? INPHO New York Dallas

Boston Los Angeles

Liverpool's Harry Wilson, who was the Welsh match-winner against Ireland on Tuesday, is currently on loan at which club? INPHO Sheffield United Hull City

Reading Derby County