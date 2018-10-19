Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Paul Dollery Friday 19 Oct 2018, 5:00 PM
The champions of which country offered a two-year professional football contract to Usain Bolt?
PA
Cyprus
Luxembourg

Malta
Liechtenstein
Irish boxer Dearbhla Rooney won a bronze medal at the Youth Olympics. From which county does she hail?
Olympic Federation of Ireland
Sligo
Leitrim

Roscommon
Mayo
Which Cork star scored 1-6 as Imokilly retained their senior county hurling title on Leeside?
INPHO
Brian Lawton
Bill Cooper

Colm Spillane
Seamus Harnedy
The line-up was set for this year's Women's FAI Cup final. Who will be Peamount United's opponents at the Aviva Stadium on 4 November?
INPHO
Wexford Youths
UCD Waves

Cork City
Raheny United
Seattle Seahawks overcame which team when the NFL returned to Wembley on Sunday?
PA
Tennessee Titans
Cincinnati Bengals

LA Chargers
Oakland Raiders
Which of the following players has not been named in Leinster's starting line-up for Sunday's clash with Toulouse?
INPHO
Jack Conan
Rob Kearney

Joe Tomane
Rhys Ruddock
Darran O'Sullivan announced his retirement from inter-county football, having won how many senior All-Ireland titles with Kerry?
INPHO
2
3

4
5
Katie Taylor puts her world titles on the line this weekend against Cindy Serrano, but in which US city will the fight take place?
INPHO
New York
Dallas

Boston
Los Angeles
Liverpool's Harry Wilson, who was the Welsh match-winner against Ireland on Tuesday, is currently on loan at which club?
INPHO
Sheffield United
Hull City

Reading
Derby County
Which former champion left the UFC to sign for rival organisation ONE Championship?
PA
Eddie Alvarez
Jon Jones

Jose Aldo
Cody Garbrandt
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

