Galway crush Cobh as UCD withstand Wexford fightback to extend lead at top of First Division

GALWAY CRUISED TO victory against Cobh Ramblers in the SSE Airtricity First Division on Friday, with Alan Murphy creating history by becoming the club’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Meanwhile, UCD survived a spirited fightback from Wexford to secure a 3-2 win and extend their lead at the top of the table.

Drogheda United and Shelbourne couldn’t be separated in the other game of the night, with both sides scoring in the second half.

UCD took an early lead against Wexford with a goal after just four minutes. Daire O’Connor pulled the ball back to allow Jason McClelland take a shot at goal, and McClelland duly applied the finish to put the home side in front.

Georgie Kelly stretched UCD’s advantage to 2-0 on 18 minutes, with O’Connor once again heavily involved in the move.

Aaron Dobbs responded for Wexford from the penalty spot after the half-hour mark, with a superb shot into the top corner after he was brought down by Josh Collins.

Gary O’Neil restored UCD’s two-goal advantage just before half-time, but Wexford rallied again shortly after the restart courtesy of Mark Slater who rifled his effort past Conor Kearns.

Galway United looked threatening from their start in their clash against Cobh Ramblers and they were rewarded for their efforts in the 17th minute, when Conor Barry steered his shot into the bottom corner of the net after the ball was fed to him by Ryan Connolly.

Barry grabbed his second less than five minutes later to double Galway’s lead. Carlton Ubaezuonu was central to the move after he attacked the Cobh cover from the left. Possession eventually came to Barry who sent the ball past Cobh keeper Paul Hunt.

The home side were 3-0 up by half-time, this time it was all-time Galway United record goalscorer Alan Murphy who was on target from the penalty spot following a handball by Ian Mylod.

Shelbourne got off to a bright start against Drogheda, with David O’Sullivan weaving his way past two defenders to create an opportunity. O’Sullivan however, failed to get the shot off as Kevin Farragher intervened with a vital block as O’Sullivan went to shoot.

The clash appeared to be heading for a goalless draw, but Drogheda finally broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute through a Seán Brennan penalty.

Mark Doyle was brought down by Shelbourne’s Alan Byrne on the edge of the penalty area and the referee pointed to the spot, where Brennan sent the ball into the bottom corner.

The tie was set-up for a tense finish and more drama was to follow as Shelbourne found the equaliser with five minutes left of normal time.

James English gathered the ball at the edge of the box and angled his shot into the far corner and ensure a share of the spoils.

First Division results

Drogheda United 1-1 Shelbourne

Galway United 3-0 Cobh Ramblers

UCD 3-2 Wexford FC

