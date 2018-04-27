  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 28 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Galway crush Cobh as UCD withstand Wexford fightback to extend lead at top of First Division

There were three First Division ties down for decision this evening.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 27 Apr 2018, 10:54 PM
1 hour ago 839 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3983405
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

GALWAY CRUISED TO victory against Cobh Ramblers in the SSE Airtricity First Division on Friday, with Alan Murphy creating history by becoming the club’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Meanwhile, UCD survived a spirited fightback from Wexford to secure a 3-2 win and extend their lead at the top of the table.

Drogheda United and Shelbourne couldn’t be separated in the other game of the night, with both sides scoring in the second half.

UCD took an early lead against Wexford with a goal after just four minutes. Daire O’Connor pulled the ball back to allow Jason McClelland take a shot at goal, and McClelland duly applied the finish to put the home side in front.

Georgie Kelly stretched UCD’s advantage to 2-0 on 18 minutes, with O’Connor once again heavily involved in the move.

Aaron Dobbs responded for Wexford from the penalty spot after the half-hour mark, with a superb shot into the top corner after he was brought down by Josh Collins.

Gary O’Neil restored UCD’s two-goal advantage just before half-time, but Wexford rallied again shortly after the restart courtesy of Mark Slater who rifled his effort past Conor Kearns.

Galway United looked threatening from their start in their clash against Cobh Ramblers and they were rewarded for their efforts in the 17th minute, when Conor Barry steered his shot into the bottom corner of the net after the ball was fed to him by Ryan Connolly.

Barry grabbed his second less than five minutes later to double Galway’s lead. Carlton Ubaezuonu was central to the move after he attacked the Cobh cover from the left. Possession eventually came to Barry who sent the ball past Cobh keeper Paul Hunt.

The home side were 3-0 up by half-time, this time it was all-time Galway United record goalscorer Alan Murphy who was on target from the penalty spot following a handball by Ian Mylod.

Shelbourne got off to a bright start against Drogheda, with David O’Sullivan weaving his way past two defenders to create an opportunity. O’Sullivan however, failed to get the shot off as Kevin Farragher intervened with a vital block as O’Sullivan went to shoot.

The clash appeared to be heading for a goalless draw, but Drogheda finally broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute through a Seán Brennan penalty.

Mark Doyle was brought down by Shelbourne’s Alan Byrne on the edge of the penalty area and the referee pointed to the spot, where Brennan sent the ball into the bottom corner.

The tie was set-up for a tense finish and more drama was to follow as Shelbourne found the equaliser with five minutes left of normal time.

James English gathered the ball at the edge of the box and angled his shot into the far corner and ensure a share of the spoils.

First Division results

Drogheda United 1-1 Shelbourne

Galway United 3-0 Cobh Ramblers

UCD 3-2 Wexford FC

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder Nuri Sahin accepted into Harvard Business School

‘If we’re at it collectively I think we’re the best team in the country’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
ARSENAL
Did Mourinho want to sell Salah and more Premier League talking points
Did Mourinho want to sell Salah and more Premier League talking points
10-man Atletico snatch crucial away goal as Arsenal shoot themselves in the foot again
As it happened: Arsenal v Atletico Madrid, Europa League semi-final first leg
FOOTBALL
Mourinho regrets 'negative episodes' with Wenger
Mourinho regrets 'negative episodes' with Wenger
Pochettino says the FA's controversial Harry Kane tweet was 'embarrassing'
Simeone charged by Uefa and faces touchline ban after being sent to the stands during Arsenal clash
LIVERPOOL
'I cannot describe my emotions': Klopp wears Irish badge in support of Sean Cox
'I cannot describe my emotions': Klopp wears Irish badge in support of Sean Cox
Liverpool to hang Dunboyne GAA jersey in dressing room as gesture to Irish attack victim
Steven Gerrard emerges as one of the favourites for the Rangers job
PREMIER LEAGUE
Fulham hit late winner against Sunderland to boost promotion hopes
Fulham hit late winner against Sunderland to boost promotion hopes
'I'm judged differently': Pogba defends himself against criticism
'People say that I sold Salah - that is a lie. Chelsea decided to sell him, ok?'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie