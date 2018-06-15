This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
UCD extend their lead atop First Division table as Longford close gap on Shels in promotion race

Longford edged out Drogheda to move within two points of Shelbourne, but UCD moved further clear at the summit.

By Gavan Casey Friday 15 Jun 2018, 11:01 PM
1 hour ago 677 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4074133
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

Cobh Ramblers 1

Athlone Town 0

COBH RAMBLERS EARNED their sixth win of the SSE Airtricity First Division season as they scraped past troubled Athlone at St Colman’s Park.

The visitors released 10 players yesterday but only a 72nd-minute goal from Ian Mylod – which the assistant referee adjudged had crossed the line – was enough to separate the two sides.

The 1-0 result leaves Athlone rooted to the bottom of the First Division table in a winless season which has seen them accrue just two points from 17 games so far this season.

Longford 1

Drogheda United 0

Sam Verdon netted the decisive goal at Strokestown Road as Longford closed the gap on Shelbourne in the chase for promotion.

Verdon’s header in the 27th minute was enough for the home side to stay fourth, and they now sit just two points behind the Dubs at the midseason break.

Shelbourne 0

Cabinteely 0

10-man Cabinteely put a dent in Shels’ promotion aspirations with a hard-fought but deserved 0-0 draw at Tolka Park.

Cabo defender Kevin Knight received his marching orders on 26 minutes as he reacted poorly to a foul by James English, but in a game of few chances the visitors held tight to earn a point in Drumcondra.

Finn Harps 1

UCD 3

UCD pulled further clear of the chasing pack atop the First Division with an impressive 3-1 win over fellow promotion-chasers Finn Harps in Donegal.

Two goals from Daire O’Connor and one from Dundalk-bound Georgie Kelly saw the students past a stern test in which Michael Place replied for the hosts while 2-0 down.

Harps slip to fifth having been overtaken by the victorious Longford this evening.

Wexford 0

Galway 0

At Ferrycarrig Park, Wexford and Galway shared the spoils in a game which had 10 minutes added on in the end.

Owen McCormack and Conor Barry suffered a nasty head clash which forced a five-minute stoppage, with at McCormack at the very least requiring stitches per the hosts. Both men, however, returned to their feet of their own volition. McCormack was replaced by Mikey Byrne while Barry would later return with strapping around his head.

Wexford could have won it late on through Dean George, but he pulled his effort wide. They remain ninth while Galway, worth their point, remain three places above them in the table.

