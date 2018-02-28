Weather chaos elsewhere but in Kerry, St Brendan's claim another Munster GAA football title

St Brendan’s (Killarney) 2-15

St Flannan’s (Ennis) 1-8

Jason O’Connor reports from Duagh

ST BRENDAN’S COLLEGE Killarney braved the brisk conditions, a late change of venue and a brave St Flannans effort in winning the Frewen Cup (Munster U-16½) by 10 points in Duagh today and set up a Paul McGirr Cup (All-Ireland Junior Schools) semi-final Meeting with St Pat’s of Cavan on Saturday week.

The Sem started brightly leading by 0-3 to 0-0 after five minutes but left a number of chances after them before Mark McInerney put their Clare opponents on the board in the 11th minute. Daniel Kelly was impressive for Flannan’s as the game was level at four points apiece after 19 minutes.

St Brendan’s finished the half better with a Niall McGillicuddy brace and Emmet O’Shea’s fourth point giving them an interval lead of 0-7 to 0-5.

Flannan’s made a great start to the second-half when team captain Kevin Keane netted from the restart but it was the only time they would lead as St Brendan’s responded in the 33rd minute when midfielder Michael Lenihan’s high effort dropped into the net for a lead of 1-7 to 1-5.

Flannan’s lost Kelly (scorer of six of their points) to a black card on the three-quarter mark as their challenge petered out.

O’Shea scored the Sem’s second goal late on as he finished with 1-5 to secure a deserved success as the Duagh pitch held up well and was unhindered by the weather conditions gripping the rest of the country at present.

Scorers for St Brendan’s: Emmet O’Shea 1-5, Niall McGillicuddy 0-4 (0-2f), Michael Lenihan 1-0, Dylan O‘Callaghan 0-), Ryan O’Grady 0-2, Eoghan O’Sullivan 0-1.

Scorers for St Flannan’s: Daniel Kelly 0-6 (0-4f), Kevin Keane 1-0, Mark McInerney 0-2 (0-2f).

St Brendan’s (Killarney)

1. Eoin Moynihan (Glenflesk)

2. Cian O’Leary (Killarney Legion)

3. Kieran O’Donoghue (Killarney Legion – captain)

4. Liam Spillane (Spa)

5. Evan Smith (Killarney Legion)

6. Neil O’Shea (Dr Crokes)

7. Ruairi Doyle (Fossa)

8. Michael Lenihan (Dr Crokes)

9. Eoghan O’Sullivan (Killarney Legion)

10. Darargh Donohue (Firies)

11. Niall McGillicuddy (Killarney Legion)

12. Emmet Finnan (Glenflesk)

13. Ryan O’Grady (Killarney Legion)

14. Emmet O’Shea (Fossa)

15. Dylan O’Callaghan (Firies)

Subs

19. Liam Kelliher (Dr Crokes) for O’Grady (43)

18. Terry Sparling (Dr Crokes) for O’Leary (51)

20. Aaron Flynn (Firies) for Finnan (54)

17. Adam Kissane (Killarney Legion) for Smith (57)

21. Darragh O’Leary (Killarney Legion) for Donohoe (59)

25. Tom Doyle (Dr Crokes) for McGillicuddy (60)

St Flannan’s (Ennis)

1. Killian O’Connor (Corofin)

2. Eoin Guilfoyle (Clooney-Quin)

3. Darragh Healy (Clarecastle)

4. Jack Reidy (Shannon Gaels)

5. Conor Hegarty (Ennistymon)

6. Tony Butler (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield)

7. Matthew Reidy (Shannon Gaels)

8. Kevin Keane (Corofin – captain)

9. Gavin D’Auria (Éire Óg)

10. Daniel Kelly (Clondegad)

11. Jarlath Collins (Éire Óg)

12. Jack Joyce (Éire Óg)

13. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle)

14. Colm Kearney (Ennistymon)

15. Mark McInerney (Éire Óg)

Subs

18. Eoghan Talty (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield) for Joyce (half-time)

17. Dara Nagle (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield) for Kelly (black card) (45)

20. Stephen Casey (Clondegad) for Reidy (55)

Referee: Michael Meade (Limerick)

