Kilkenny's St Kieran's back in All-Ireland final as Harty Cup champs Ardscoil Rís fall short by two points

St Kieran’s College (Kilkenny) 0-19

Ardscoil Rís (Limerick) 1-14

Conor Kane reports from Clonmel

YET ANOTHER ALL-Ireland Croke Cup final beckons for St Kieran’s College of Kilkenny after they held on to narrowly defeat a game Ardscoil Rís side in the second semi-final in Clonmel this afternoon.

Presentation Athenry now await the 21-time champions in the decider and it could yet be a thriller with neither team looking the finished article just yet.

In a tight game before a large and loud crowd today, St Kieran’s had that bit of nous to get them in front as the first half wore on, with Adrian Mullen accurate from placed balls and Eoin O’Shea, Ciaran Brennan and Conor Kelly also proving dangerous as they went ahead 0-8 to 0-6 at the interval.

They consolidated their lead in the minutes after half-time, adding three points in a quick time frame to put five between the teams.

The Limerick lads did well to get back into it, however, with Rian Considine blasting to the net from the ground in the 42nd minute.

And they drew level with 10 minutes left on the clock as Paul O’Brien kept them in touch and Diarmuid Ryan fired over two excellent scores from play to give them hope.

However, they couldn’t capitalise on that period of dominance and it was St Kieran’s who finished the strongest, Mullen again vital with points from frees and 65s and Eoin Cody chipping in with a fine sideline cut as the game neared its end.

Ardscoil’s Cathal O’Neill went for goal in the third minute of added time, to try and take the game into extra-time, but his shot flashed over the bar and the final whistle sounded shortly afterwards.

Scorers for St Kieran’s: Adrian Mullen 0-6 (0-4f, 0-2 ’65), Conor Kelly 0-5 (0-3f), Eoin O’Shea 0-3, Daithí Barron, Conor Kelly (0-1f), David O’Carroll, Ciaran Brennan, Eoin Cody (0-1 sideline cut).

Scorers for Ardscoil Rís: Paul O’Brien 0-7 (0-5f, 0-2 ‘65), Diarmuid Ryan 0-3, Rian Considine 1-0, Cathal O’Neill 0-2, Aidan Moriarty, Rory Duff 0-1 each.

St Kieran’s College

1. Dean Mason (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

2. Tommy Ronan (Graigue-Ballycallan)

3. Conor Murphy (Bennetsbridge)

4. Mark Nolan (Dicksboro)

5. Diarmuid Phelan (Danesfort)

6. Jesse Roberts (Graigue-Ballycallan)

7. Luke Murphy (James Stephens)

8. Killian Egan (Graigue-Ballycallan)

9. Eoin O’Shea (O’Loughlin Gaels)

17. Eoghan Moylan (Dicksboro)

22. Ciaran Brennan (Bennettsbridge)

12. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

13. Daithi Barron (Thomastown)

14. David O’Carroll (Lisdowney)

24. Conor Kelly (O’Loughlin Gaels)

Subs

10. Ian Walsh (Dunnamaggin) for Moylan (48)

11. Jamie Young (O’Loughlin Gaels) for Barron (53)

18. George Murphy (Rower-Inistioge) for O’Shea (53)

15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks) for O’Carroll (57)

Ardscoil Rís

1. Jason Gillane (Patrickswell)

2. Pádraig Heaney (Na Piarsaigh)

3. Josh Considine (Patrickswell)

4. Emmet McEvoy (Na Piarsaigh)

5. Jerome Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

6. Ronan Connolly (Adare)

7. Cillian O’Reilly (Patrickswell)

8. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)

9. Rory Duff (Mungret St Paul’s)

10. Aidan Moriarty (Clonlara)

11. Paul O’Brien (Mungret St Paul’s)

12. David Woulfe (Kilmallock)

13. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora)

14. Rian Considine (Cratloe)

15. Conor Bourke (Clonlara)

Subs

19. James Daly (Na Piarsaigh) for Bourke (35)

20. Barry O’Connor (Ballybrown) for Woulfe (42)

17. Jathan McMahon (Clonlara) for Heaney (47)

21. Seán Long for O’Brien (60)

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)

