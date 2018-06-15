Sligo earn huge win as perfect away performance condemns Pat's to fifth straight defeat

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Sligo Rovers 3

Dave Donnelly reports from Richmond Park

SLIGO ROVERS MOVED five points clear of the relegation play-off spot thanks to a 3-0 victory over St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park.

Patrick McClean and Ally Roy hit the net to give the Bit O’Red a two-goal lead at the break before substitute Jack Keaney laid on a third with eight minutes remaining.

The Saints travelled to Tallaght Stadium three weeks ago knowing a win could put them in the top three and in with a real shout of European football next year.

That seems oh so long ago now after the Inchicore side slipped to their fifth straight defeat here, three of which they’ve failed to score in.

For Gerard Lyttle’s Sligo, it was a masterclass of disciplined, counter-attacking football against a side who’d comfortably beaten them 2-0 here just last month.

Saints started out the brighter but it was Sligo who hit the front with their first serious attack, as Lewis Morrison returned the second ball from a corner and McClean finished expertly at full-stretch.

The home side were convinced they’d earned a chance to level from the spot just before the half hour as Seamus Sharkey appeared to clearly shove Ryan Brennan.

Referee Derek Tomney — who replaced Tomás Connolly after he was injured in the warm-up — had a great view of the incident but waved play on.

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Sligo broke with lightning precision and within seconds McCabe found Roy, who played a one-two with Adam Wixted before bending his shot past Barry Murphy.

The Saints were utterly dominant after the break and will wonder how they didn’t halve the deficit as John Mahon and Keaney pulled of sublime blocks to deny Jake Keegan and Ryan Brennan.

And it was a defensive calamity that allowed Keaney seal the three points late on, as Lee Desmond and Michael Barker both missed the ball and the teenager slid the ball coolly under Murphy.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Murphy; Madden, Desmond, Barker, Bermingham; Lennon (K Brennan 79), R Brennan, Markey; Byrne, Clarke, Keegan.

Sligo Rovers: Beeney; Sharkey (Cretaro 66), Mahon, McClean, Donelon; McCabe, Wixted, Cawley; McAleer (Morgan 84), Roy, Morrison (Keaney 63).

Referee: Derek Tomney (Dublin).

