  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 7 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

What injury? Steph Curry scored 45 points in just 29 minutes last night

“He’s on fire,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. “Maybe the break was good for him.”

By AFP Sunday 7 Jan 2018, 11:49 AM
8 hours ago 3,146 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3785234
Image: Alex Gallardo
Image: Alex Gallardo

STEPH CURRY ERUPTED for 45 points to propel the Golden State Warriors to a 121-105 NBA victory over the Clippers in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Curry, who has dazzled since returning from an 11-game injury absence, connected on eight of his 16 three-point attempts and made a career-high 15 of his 16 free throws.

He sat out the entire fourth quarter, but his 45 points in 29 minutes on the floor marked the fifth time in NBA history that a player scored 45 or more in 30 minutes or less.

“I knew right away, when I got free for a couple of threes in the first quarter and they went down, I got in a rhythm,” Curry said.

“Beyond that, you just keep your head down and keep shooting and stay aggressive.”

In the four games since his return, Curry has averaged 36 points while shooting 65.6% from the field.

“He’s on fire,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. “Maybe the break was good for him. He’s been amazing.”

Curry’s performance meant that the Warriors, the reigning NBA champions, hardly missed forward Kevin Durant, who was again sidelined with a right calf strain.

Leading by nine at half time, the Warriors outscored the Clippers 39-21 in the third quarter, expanding the lead to as many as 30 points.

“That third quarter was important for us,” Kerr said. “But this was mainly about Steph tonight.”

Source: HighlightsCentral312/YouTube

For the Clippers, it was more than a demoralising defeat as Blake Griffin suffered a concussion with less than three minutes left in the first quarter.

Griffin was driving to the basket and seemed to slip before Warriors reserve center JaVale McGee inadvertently caught him in the forehead with an elbow.

Griffin collapsed to the court, shaking as he held his head in his hands.

He remained down for several minutes before he was able to make his way to the locker room.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, who have dueled with the Warriors in the past three NBA Finals, snapped their five-game road losing streak with a 131-127 victory over the Magic in Orlando.

LeBron James scored 33 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and handed out nine assists.

The Cavaliers improved to 26-13, third in the Eastern Conference led by the Boston Celtics — who held on for an 87-85 victory over the Nets in Brooklyn.

In Detroit, the Pistons shook off the injury absences of Andre Drummond, Reggie Jackson and Stanley Johnson to beat the Houston Rockets 108-101.

In Indianapolis, Victor Oladipo returned from injury to score 23 points with nine assists and five steals in the Indiana Pacers’ 125-86 victory over the sluggish Chicago Bulls.

© – AFP 2018

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Falcons stay on the road to Super Bowl redemption with upset win against the Rams

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Stoke sack manager Mark Hughes after FA Cup misery
Stoke sack manager Mark Hughes after FA Cup misery
The Mayor of Liverpool wants the FA to investigate Ross Barkley's transfer to Chelsea
Everton announce signing of £25million Besiktas striker during Merseyside derby
FOOTBALL
FA Cup holders dumped out in third round as Nottingham Forest stun Arsenal
FA Cup holders dumped out in third round as Nottingham Forest stun Arsenal
Leo Messi equals Gerd Muller's record ahead of Coutinho's arrival
Chelsea's second string fail to fire as Premier League champions held by Norwich
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool offer fans compensation on Coutinho shirts
Liverpool offer fans compensation on Coutinho shirts
Klopp hails Coutinho's professionalism after he was denied 'dream' Barca move in summer
Barcelona agree record €160 million deal with Liverpool for Coutinho
CHELSEA
'I will never be banned for match-fixing': A riled Mourinho furiously hits back at Antonio Conte
'I will never be banned for match-fixing': A riled Mourinho furiously hits back at Antonio Conte
'I'm really excited': Ross Barkley completes £15 million switch to Chelsea
Conte takes aim at 'senile' Mourinho over touchline 'clown' remark
ULSTER
'He'd step you in a phone box' - Larmour clamour continues to grow
'He'd step you in a phone box' - Larmour clamour continues to grow
Larmour-led Leinster finish inter-pro series in style by downing sorry Ulster
As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Pro14

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie