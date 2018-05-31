This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Cork City winger Stephen Dooley joins Rochdale

The 26-year-old signed a two-year deal with the League One club.

By Steve O'Rourke Thursday 31 May 2018, 1:39 PM
1 hour ago 1,203 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4046281
Dooley in action for Cork City last season.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Dooley in action for Cork City last season.
Dooley in action for Cork City last season.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

ROCHDALE TODAY ANNOUNCED the signing of Northern Irish winger Stephen Dooley.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a successful two-year spell with Cork City after signing in 2016, picking up the Premier Division and FAI Cup double last season.

Dooley started his career with Coleraine and appeared in the 2008 Irish Cup final at the age of 16.

He moved to Derry City in 2014 before a switch to Cork City two years later where he played alongside current Rochdale defender Ryan Delaney.

Dooley rejoined the Bannsiders in January of this year and helped them to win the Irish Cup, but he now gets a first spell in English football with a two-year deal in League One.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play over in the English system, and Rochdale looks like a brilliant club, so I’m delighted to finally get the deal done,” Dooley said today.

“I want to be one of those players that can excite the fans and get people off their seat.

“All I can really promise is work rate and that I’ll give it my all, and hopefully it’s enough to do well.”

