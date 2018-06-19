This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland international becomes second Dubliner to sign for Aberdeen in recent weeks

Dubliner Stephen Gleeson has signed a two year contract with the Scottish Premiership side.

By Aaron Gallagher Tuesday 19 Jun 2018, 7:19 PM
Gleeson in action against Iceland at the Aviva Stadium in March 2017.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Gleeson in action against Iceland at the Aviva Stadium in March 2017.
Gleeson in action against Iceland at the Aviva Stadium in March 2017.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL STEPHEN Gleeson has signed a two-year deal with Aberdeen, following former Peterborough captain Chris Forrester in joining the Scottish Premiership side.

Gleeson most recently spent a six month loan spell at Mick McCarthey’s Ipswich Town, following a three-season stay at Birmingham City, where he made 117 appearances.

“I’m delighted to bring his experience to Aberdeen,” said Dons boss Derek McInnes. “He’s exactly the type of player we wanted for that role.

“He’s got the qualities to be a very good player, both on and off the pitch and as a club we’ll be able to give him what he demands of himself.”

The Dubliner first came to England as a 15-year-old, spending three years at Wolves, before enjoying loan spells at Stockport and MK Dons.

The midfielder was named in the PFA League One Team of the Year in 2012 before joining Birmingham in 2014, where he impressed to earn an international call-up by Martin O’Neill last year.

Gleeson has made four appearances for Ireland, scoring against Mexico in June 2017 during a friendly at the MetLife Stadium, while also having played during a 1-0 friendly defeat to Iceland three months previous at Landsdowne Road.

Stephen Gleeson at the end of the game Gleeson made his Ireland debut in 2007 under Steve Staunton. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

The 29-year-old made his Ireland debut in 2007 after being called up by Steve Staunton aged 18, making appearances in friendlies against both Ecuador and Bolivia.

“It’s exciting,” he said on joining Aberdeen. “I’ve done the Championship, I’ve done League One, never made it to the Premiership but I think this is a new challenge.

“Speaking to people about the club and coming up here, everyone was positive about the area, the city.

“At the start I was 50/50, but the more people I spoke to, the more I thought about it and it’s an exciting challenge and I love a challenge so it was a no-brainer in the end.

“When I finally retire and speak to my kids, if I could tell them that I have played in Europe, it would be magnificent.”

He joins former St Pat’s midfielder Forrester at Pittodrie, who signed three weeks ago following a two year spell at Peterborough.

“Following the news about Lewis (Ferguson) and then Chris a couple of weeks ago, I’m excited to see what these players can bring to the club,” added Dons boss McInnes.

