Tuesday 9 October, 2018
Galway boss Glennon steps down after two years in charge and two Connacht titles

‘I am unable to give the role – and these magnificent bunch of players – the 100% commitment and dedication they deserve in 2019.’

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 9 Oct 2018, 12:38 PM
1 hour ago 2,500 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4275789
Stephen Glennon.
Stephen Glennon.
Stephen Glennon.

GALWAY SENIOR LADIES are on the lookout for a new manager after Stephen Glennon stepped down from his position following two years in charge.

The news was confirmed in a lengthy statement this morning, in which he cited family, work and college commitments as some reasoning.

Glennon has brought the Tribeswomen on a huge amount during his tenure, delivering back-to-back Connacht titles since his appointment on a three-year term in November 2016.

This year, Galway were the only team to beat 2017 and 2018 TG4 All-Ireland champions Dublin in competitive action, overcoming Mick Bohan’s charges in their round robin fixture in Division 1 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

Dublin edged them out by a single point after a late, late goal in the league semi-final and beat them convincingly at the same stage in the championship.

original 2018 Connacht champions Galway.

That said, it was a successful run under the watchful eye of Glennon as the Connacht Tribune sports journalist steered them to a first TG4 All-Ireland semi-final since 2014.

He also oversaw Galway to All-Ireland U21 glory last November.

Glennon, an experienced hurling manager most recently involved with Craughwell, penned a heartfelt parting statement, thanking all those who have supported him throughout the stint.

He had glowing words for players, management, family and others who helped him through the two years.

“After a great deal of consideration, it is with regret that I have decided not to continue for a third year as Galway senior ladies football manager,” it begins.

“It is a decision I have not come to lightly but, unfortunately, I am unable to give the role – and these magnificent bunch of players – the 100% commitment and dedication they deserve in 2019.

“This decision I cannot subscribe to any one reason but to many – family, work and college, among them.”

You can read the statement in full here.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

