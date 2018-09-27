This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 27 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stephen Ireland close to move to Scottish side Aberdeen - reports

The 32-year-old left Stoke City at the end of last season.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 27 Sep 2018, 12:44 PM
1 hour ago 2,300 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4256973
On the move: Stephen Ireland.
Image: David Davies
On the move: Stephen Ireland.
On the move: Stephen Ireland.
Image: David Davies

FORMER IRISH INTERNATIONAL Stephen Ireland is close to a move to Aberdeen, according to reports.

The former Stoke City midfielder is available as a free agent after leaving the club at the end of last season. 

32-year-old Ireland, who’s also had stints at Manchester City, Aston Villa and Newcastle, spent time training with Bolton this summer but failed to agree a deal after his efforts were hampered by injury.

A potential move to Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach also fell through as the Cork-born footballer looked to kickstart his career.

But now, The Scottish Sun are reporting that Derek McInnes’ Aberdeen will give him the chance to do just that. 

Ireland’s career has been tainted by injury problems time and time again. In January, he made his first Premier League start in almost three years for the Potters at Old Trafford.

The Cobh native made just 70 appearances for Stoke across four years, scoring six goals.

Aberdeen meanwhile, sit seventh in the Scottish Premiership and beat Hibernian after a penalty shootout in the League Cup on Tuesday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    FOOTBALL
    VAR given green light for Champions League use from next season
    VAR given green light for Champions League use from next season
    Klopp unhappy with use of VAR in Chelsea loss
    'Iniesta is on a different planet': 18-year-old Man City star rejects comparison to Barcelona icon
    MUNSTER
    Farrell 'won't be back any time soon' as recovery taking longer than expected
    Farrell 'won't be back any time soon' as recovery taking longer than expected
    Munster set for All Black boost as Mathewson's long wait nearly over
    'We’re not getting too down on ourselves this early in the season'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    German coach Loew blocked from meeting Ozil at Arsenal training - report
    German coach Loew blocked from meeting Ozil at Arsenal training - report
    Mourinho and Pogba in frosty training ground exchange
    'It's out of order' - Carragher defends Declan Rice's contract stance
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Pressure mounts on Mourinho as dismal United dumped out by Lampard's Derby
    Pressure mounts on Mourinho as dismal United dumped out by Lampard's Derby
    Pogba won't captain Man United again under Mourinho - reports
    Woodward backs Mourinho as Man United's revenue hits record high

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie