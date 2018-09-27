Stephen Ireland close to move to Scottish side Aberdeen - reports

FORMER IRISH INTERNATIONAL Stephen Ireland is close to a move to Aberdeen, according to reports.

The former Stoke City midfielder is available as a free agent after leaving the club at the end of last season.

32-year-old Ireland, who’s also had stints at Manchester City, Aston Villa and Newcastle, spent time training with Bolton this summer but failed to agree a deal after his efforts were hampered by injury.

A potential move to Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach also fell through as the Cork-born footballer looked to kickstart his career.

But now, The Scottish Sun are reporting that Derek McInnes’ Aberdeen will give him the chance to do just that.

Ireland’s career has been tainted by injury problems time and time again. In January, he made his first Premier League start in almost three years for the Potters at Old Trafford.

The Cobh native made just 70 appearances for Stoke across four years, scoring six goals.

Aberdeen meanwhile, sit seventh in the Scottish Premiership and beat Hibernian after a penalty shootout in the League Cup on Tuesday.

