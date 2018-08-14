Stephen Rochford commits to fourth season in charge of Mayo

STEPHEN ROCHFORD HAS has decided to commit to a fourth season in charge of the Mayo senior football team.

Rochford met with Mayo GAA Board chairman, Mike Connelly, to confirm that he will return for the 2019 season and also informed the members of the Mayo squad last week.

The Crossmolina native, who was given a two-year extension to his initial three-year term by Mayo GAA chiefs last October, hasn’t spoken publicly since Mayo were knocked out of the All-Ireland championship by Kildare more than six weeks ago.

The 39-year-old is understood to have met with the Mayo GAA Board chairman on Thursday week last where he confirmed his intention to stay on.

Rochford also informed Connelly at that meeting that highly-rated coach Donie Buckley, experienced goalkeeping coach Peter Burke and Armagh-based selector Tony McEntee would not be continuing in their roles as part of the Mayo management team next year.

Rochford is known to be currently in the process of recruiting replacements for the trio — who were also selectors — to work alongside he and remaining selector Joe Keane next season.

Rochford is due to meet with a number of senior Mayo GAA Board officials in the coming weeks for further discussions about his plans for next season.

The Mayo manager was in attendance at both of last weekend’s All-Ireland SFC semi-finals at Croke Park and was seen making notes as he watched Dublin, Galway, Monaghan and Tyrone in action.

He was also in Croke Park last Sunday week for Mayo’s All-Ireland Under-20 Final defeat to Kildare.

Rochford led Mayo to successive All-Ireland Final appearances in 2016 and 2017, losing to Dublin narrowly on both occasions.

The 2016 decider went to a replay.

