This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 14 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stephen Rochford commits to fourth season in charge of Mayo

Rochford is understood to have informed members of the Mayo squad last week.

By Mike Finnerty Tuesday 14 Aug 2018, 9:56 AM
27 minutes ago 1,360 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4179626
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

STEPHEN ROCHFORD HAS has decided to commit to a fourth season in charge of the Mayo senior football team.

Rochford met with Mayo GAA Board chairman, Mike Connelly, to confirm that he will return for the 2019 season and also informed the members of the Mayo squad last week.

The Crossmolina native, who was given a two-year extension to his initial three-year term by Mayo GAA chiefs last October, hasn’t spoken publicly since Mayo were knocked out of the All-Ireland championship by Kildare more than six weeks ago.

The 39-year-old is understood to have met with the Mayo GAA Board chairman on Thursday week last where he confirmed his intention to stay on.

Rochford also informed Connelly at that meeting that highly-rated coach Donie Buckley, experienced goalkeeping coach Peter Burke and Armagh-based selector Tony McEntee would not be continuing in their roles as part of the Mayo management team next year.

Rochford is known to be currently in the process of recruiting replacements for the trio — who were also selectors — to work alongside he and remaining selector Joe Keane next season.

Rochford is due to meet with a number of senior Mayo GAA Board officials in the coming weeks for further discussions about his plans for next season.

The Mayo manager was in attendance at both of last weekend’s All-Ireland SFC semi-finals at Croke Park and was seen making notes as he watched Dublin, Galway, Monaghan and Tyrone in action.

He was also in Croke Park last Sunday week for Mayo’s All-Ireland Under-20 Final defeat to Kildare.

Rochford led Mayo to successive All-Ireland Final appearances in 2016 and 2017, losing to Dublin narrowly on both occasions.

The 2016 decider went to a replay.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Mike Finnerty
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
125-cap Spain legend David Silva retires from international football
125-cap Spain legend David Silva retires from international football
'Winning the World Cup is in the past' - Pogba wants more trophies after success in Russia
PICS: Huge crowd turns out to welcome Irish women's hockey team home
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
TIGER WOODS
Furyk confirms first eight on US Ryder Cup team, Tiger will have to push for captain's pick
Furyk confirms first eight on US Ryder Cup team, Tiger will have to push for captain's pick
'I'm in uncharted territory': Tiger Woods savours his second-place finish
Brilliant Koepka holds Tiger at bay to win PGA Championship at Bellerive
MUNSTER
Munster coaches spend off-season in New Zealand in search of missing 1%
Munster coaches spend off-season in New Zealand in search of missing 1%
'It's a World Cup year': Van Graan expects to see less of Munster's internationals this season
'It was totally his decision, I didn't need to convince Joey to join Munster'
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Certain amount of racism' behind Sterling criticism - Ian Wright
'Certain amount of racism' behind Sterling criticism - Ian Wright
'He's very vocal. That helps me and everyone in the back line' - Van Dijk praises Alisson impact
Petr Cech got on a fierce high horse in a Twitter row with Bayer Leverkusen
MANCHESTER CITY
Pep Guardiola tells Benjamin Mendy to tweet less, Mendy tweets his reply
Pep Guardiola tells Benjamin Mendy to tweet less, Mendy tweets his reply
'We have a lot of players with a lack of condition' - Guardiola happy to see City grind out victory
Sterling Silva as Man City spoil the start of Arsenal's Emery era

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie