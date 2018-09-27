This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 27 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'All Blacks are well known for coming back strong after a defeat... they don't experience a lot of them'

New Zealand boss Steve Hansen has made changes for a clash with Argentina after losing at home to South Africa.

By The42 Team Thursday 27 Sep 2018, 8:01 PM
1 hour ago 1,522 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4258170

SONNY BILL WILLIAMS is included in a much-changed New Zealand side to face Argentina in the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

sonny-bill-williamscropped_18x70ed8f65ye11536b26xnlqe New Zealand centre Sonny Bill Williams.

The centre is one of six new faces in the XV as All Blacks coach Steve Hansen freshens up a side that surprisingly lost at home to South Africa in Wellington last time out.

Williams – set to make his first appearance in this year’s tournament after overcoming a bout of tonsillitis - partners Ryan Crotty in midfield, while TJ Perenara starts his 50th Test at scrum-half as Aaron Smith drops to the bench.

Ben Smith moves to fullback to replace Jordie Barrett, who is left out of the matchday squad, so Waisake Naholo comes in on the wing.

In the pack, Ofa Tuungafasi takes over from the rested Owen Franks at tighthead prop and Shannon Frizell replaces the injured Liam Squire in a back row that sees Luke Whitelock start at number eight in the absence of captain Kieran Read.

Damian McKenzie has returned home due to a family bereavement but, along with skipper Read, who did not travel to Argentina, he will fly out to join the squad in South Africa ahead of the Test at Loftus Versfeld on October 6.

ALL BLACKS CAPTAINS RUN Source: AAP/PA Images

New Zealand remain on course to defend their Rugby Championship title, with a bonus-point win in Buenos Aires this weekend enough to clinch top spot with a game to spare, but Hansen expects to see a backlash after the world champions slipped up against the Springboks.

“All Blacks are well known for coming back reasonably strongly after a defeat,” Hansen said.

“They don’t experience a lot of them, or particularly this group haven’t anyway, and we had a really good session on Monday off the park and a lot of the lessons were talked about.

“The week so far on the training park seems to be showing us that they’ve gone up to another gear and (we’re) really looking forward to Saturday because it’s going to be a massive challenge.”

New Zealand

15. Ben Smith
14. Waisake Naholo
13. Ryan Crotty
12. Sonny Bill Williams
11. Rieko Ioane
10. Beauden Barrett
9. TJ Perenara

1. Karl Tu’inukuafe
2. Codie Taylor
3. Ofa Tuungafasi
4. Sam Whitelock (captain)
5. Scott Barrett
6. Shannon Frizell
7. Sam Cane
8. Luke Whitelock

Replacements:
16. Nathan Harris
17. Tim Perry
18. Angus Ta’avao
19. Patrick Tuipulotu
20. Ardie Savea
21. Aaron Smith
22. Richie Mo’unga
23. Anton Lienert-Brown

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    FOOTBALL
    'Still close to my heart': Joachim Low disappointed after Ozil rebuffs attempts at reconciliation
    'Still close to my heart': Joachim Low disappointed after Ozil rebuffs attempts at reconciliation
    Vincent Kompany to donate testimonial money to Manchester homelessness fund
    Ronaldo free to face United at Old Trafford after receiving only one-match ban
    IRELAND
    Former Ireland International Player of the Year Karen Duggan announces retirement aged 27
    Former Ireland International Player of the Year Karen Duggan announces retirement aged 27
    James McClean set for return to full training after recent wrist injury
    Class act! Celtic's Irish star saves the day for young Rangers fan targeted by bullies
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Fulham and Jacksonville Jaguars owner moves closer to Â£600m purchase of Wembley Stadium
    Fulham and Jacksonville Jaguars owner moves closer to £600m purchase of Wembley Stadium
    'Iniesta is on a different planet': 18-year-old Man City star rejects comparison to Barcelona icon
    German coach Loew blocked from meeting Ozil at Arsenal training - report
    RYDER CUP
    Ryder Cup fourball pairings announced as Woods teams up with Reed
    Ryder Cup fourball pairings announced as Woods teams up with Reed
    Michael Jordan advises US Ryder Cup team as Europe recruit Irish impressionist
    'It's a lot better having someone you actually get to share it with'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie