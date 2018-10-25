This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Alex Fergson was about to get the sack and went on for 30 years' - Hansen backs under-fire Wallabises coach Cheika

All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen has offered support to his opposite number.

By AFP Thursday 25 Oct 2018, 9:04 AM
14 minutes ago 190 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4304629
Australia head coach Michael Cheika.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Australia head coach Michael Cheika.
Australia head coach Michael Cheika.
Image: AAP/PA Images

NEW ZEALAND HEAD coach New Zealand coach Steve Hansen on Thursday launched an impassioned defence of Wallabies rival Michael Cheika, pointing to how Manchester United stuck with Alex Ferguson before an unprecedented run of football success.

After Hansen and Cheika named their teams for this weekend’s Bledisloe Cup clash in Japan, the All Blacks coach offered support to his opposite number, who survived calls for his head thanks to a stunning 45-34 comeback win over Argentina earlier this month.

“I do know that continuity has been proven over and over again to be a pretty good recipe,” said Hansen.

“Look at Alex Ferguson. He was just about to get the sack and went on to do the job for 30 years — and he wasn’t too bad.”

Hansen likened Cheika’s position to current United manager Jose Mourinho, who has come under fire after a poor start to the season.

Killik Cup: Barbarian Football Club vs All Blacks All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen. Source: DPA/PA Images

“Mourinho is probably in a similar boat at the moment,” said Hansen. “They’re going to decide what they’re going to do with him because it’s probably not going as well as they would like.

“I just think that sometimes we pull the trigger too quickly on the coach — sometimes I guess it is warranted, but most time I don’t think it is,” he added.

I think it’s a good thing (Australia) have given the players a platform that’s secure, because they know the coach is secure and once that happens people can get on and do what they have to do.”

Sonny Bill Williams is set to play his 50th Test on Saturday as the All Blacks named a strong team for the third Bledisloe Cup game in Yokohama.

“I didn’t think 50 caps was a possibility when I first started playing rugby,” said the code-hopping superstar.

“My feet are firmly on the ground. I haven’t had many minutes playing rugby this year but I’ve got confidence in my ability and it helps playing alongside these magicians.”

World champions New Zealand, chasing a 3-0 series whitewash having extended their 15-year stranglehold on the Bledisloe Cup, also recalled fellow centre Ryan Crotty while Damian McKenzie returns at fullback.

The All Blacks slipped up last year after winning the first two Tests against the Wallabies and Hansen expects a stern examination this weekend.

RUGBY WALLABIES CAPTAINS RUN Hansen likened Cheika's position to current United manager Jose Mourinho Source: AAP/PA Images

“They’re Australian so they don’t need too much motivation,” said Hansen, whose team face the 2019 World Cup hosts Japan in Tokyo on November 3 before flying to Europe to complete their five-match tour against England, Ireland and Italy.

Through our history, Australia is probably the team that’s hurt us more than any other team,” he added.

“Everyone knows what it’s like between the two countries — whether it’s footy, marbles or tiddlywinks, we want to beat them. We need to be right on top of our game.”

Cheika, whose side lost six of eight games before erasing a 24-point half-time deficit against Argentina, will give Israel Folau his first start as centre, while veteran Sekope Kepu could earn his 100th cap after being named among the reserves.

Australia will also play November Tests away to Wales, Italy and England.

© – AFP 2018

