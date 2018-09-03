This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 4 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gerrard would be in crisis at Rangers if not for Europa League - Commons

‘This is the worst start Rangers have made to a league season since 1989-90,” says former Celtic midfielder Kris Commons.

By The42 Team Monday 3 Sep 2018, 11:20 AM
19 hours ago 11,469 Views 19 Comments
http://the42.ie/4216020

STEVEN GERRARD’S START to life at Rangers has been heavily overrated, according to former Celtic star Kris Commons, who believes fans have been tricked into thinking they have made progress under their new manager.

Rangers lost for the first time under the former Liverpool midfielder in any competition when they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to arch-rivals Celtic on Sunday.

However, the Ibrox side’s five points from four games in the Scottish Premiership marks their worst start to a domestic season since 1989-90.

Gerrard has received praise for guiding his team to the Europa League group stage this season, but Commons believes that achievement has compensated for their underwhelming start, stating they should really be in a crisis.

“All the pre-match talk centred on the theory that Rangers had closed the gap on Celtic since the sides last met. That Steven Gerrard’s men were in a really strong position going into the first Old Firm game of the season,” the former Celtic star wrote in the Scottish Daily Mail. 

“But the bottom line is that this is the worst start Rangers have made to a league season since 1989-90. That’s extraordinary.

“The feel-good factor has certainly improved recently but only because they are now playing in European football until Christmas. Strip that away and it would already be crisis time.

“I saw Rangers at Aberdeen and Motherwell and they are still a squad who’ve been put together in a very short space of time.

“They have a better quality of player there. But, on the evidence of yesterday, they are still way off it.

“Ever since I’ve been up in Glasgow, it’s all about the league. Not only do you need to be competitive. You need to be winning it.

“It’s the title which the fans want. It’s that which then gives you the means to attract better players and make real inroads in Europe.

“I know it’s early but they are now sitting seventh in the Premiership. That puts them behind Hibs, St Johnstone and Livingston as well as Hearts, Celtic and Kilmarnock.

“It’s already getting to crunch time for Gerrard’s players where they’re going into games knowing they’ve got to win. If they slip up again, it’s a long way back.

“The wool has been pulled over people’s eyes in terms of how improved they are. If Pedro Caixinha had overseen the worst start to a league season in 29 years, they’d be calling for his head.”

But Commons sees room for improvement and believes the upcoming international break will allow Gerrard to get his team into shape and climb up the table.

“After the 3-3 draw with Motherwell and yesterday’s defeat, Gerrard would have learned a little bit more about his squad,” he added.

“After a gruelling spell, the international break gives him time to work on some things and implement more.

“His players will need to learn fast, though. Despite their commendable achievements in Europe, they are already at the point where there is no room for error domestically.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Over 9,500 people sign petition to block sale of former Dublin Magdalene Laundry
    Dublin's Jack McCaffrey named All-Ireland final man of the match
    FOOTBALL
    Sterling withdraws from England squad with back problem
    Sterling withdraws from England squad with back problem
    Levy apologises to Tottenham fans as White Hart Lane delay continues
    Messi and Suarez on the double as Barcelona hit La Liga new boys for eight
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'It's a massive game and it's obviously disappointing the lads aren't here'
    'It's a massive game and it's obviously disappointing the lads aren't here'
    Painful Spurs defending not worthy of title contenders, says unhappy Pochettino
    Mourinho refutes claims he vetoed Man United's move for Ronaldo
    TYRONE
    14 of the best images as Dublin celebrate another All-Ireland triumph
    14 of the best images as Dublin celebrate another All-Ireland triumph
    Poll: Who was man of the match in today's All-Ireland senior football final?
    As it happened: Dublin v Tyrone, All-Ireland senior football final

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie