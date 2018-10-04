Gerrard sees Rangers win, Karius has night to forget in Sweden and Cazorla ends 7-year wait for European goal

STEVEN GERRARD SAW his side triumph in Glasgow, Loris Karius had a night to forget in Sweden and Santi Cazorla rescued a draw with a late goal in Moscow.

Mixed fortunes tonight for Steven Gerrard and Lorius Karius in the Europa League. Source: PA

Arsenal away and Chelsea at home ensured the two English sides triumphed in the Europa League tonight but there was plenty other former Premier League figures in action elsewhere.

Gerrard saw his Rangers team go top of Group G on four points as they followed up their opening night draw with Villarreal by defeating Rapid Vienna tonight. Rangers came from behind to draw level 1-1 at the break and James Tavernier’s penalty in the 84th minute nudged them in front before Alfredo Morelos pounced for his second goal of the game late on to clinch victory.

In the same group, ex-Arsenal player Santi Cazorla notched from the penalty spot in injury-time to secure a 3-3 draw for Villarreal against Spartak Moscow

In Group 1, former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius had another European night to forget as he was in action for a Besiktas team that lost 2-0 to Malmo, the opening goal a freak effort from the right wing that deceived Karius.

Loris Karius! 🙊🙊🙊



The Besiktas keeper has had another moment to forget!



Watch #UEL highlights from 10pm on Virgin Media Sport.#VMSport pic.twitter.com/LFUs4uIdvq — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) October 4, 2018

Elsewhere Gonzala Higuain netted as AC Milan came from behind to defeat Olympiakos 3-1 at the San Siro but it was a bad night for another Italian team as Lazio lost out 4-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Spanish sides had mixed fortunes with Villarreal securing that draw, Sevilla losing 2-1 to FC Krasnodar and Real Betis running out 3-0 winners against F91 Dudelange.

Europa League Results

Group A

FC Zurich 1 Ludogorets 0; Bayer Leverkusen 4 AEK Larnaca 0.

Group B

Salzburg 3 Celtic 1; Rosenborg 1 RB Leipzig 3.

Group C

Zenit St Petersburg 1 Slavia Prague 0; Bordeaux 1 FC Copenhagen 2.

Group D

Anderlecht 0 Dinamo Zagreb 2; Fenerbahce 2 Spartak Trnava 0.

Group E

Qarabag 0 Arsenal 3; Vorskla Poltava 1 Sporting 2.

Group F

AC Milan 3 Olympiakos 1; Real Betis 3 Dudelange 0.

Group G

Rangers 3 Rapid Vienna 1; Spartak Moscow 3 Villarreal 3.

Group H

Eintracht Frankfurt 4 Lazio 1;Apollon Limassol 2 Marseille 2.

Group I

Sarpsborg 3 Genk 1; Malmo 2 Besiktas 0.

Group J

Standard Liege 2 Akhisar 1; Krasnodar 2 Sevilla 1.

Group K

Astana 2 Rennes 0; Jablonec 2 Dynamo Kiev 2.

Group L

Chelsea 1 Vidi 0; Bate Borisov 1 PAOK 4.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!