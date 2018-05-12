  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'I go this time with the supporters' blessing' - Rangers job too big to turn down, says Gerrard

Steven Gerrard will leave his role at Liverpool’s academy after only one season to take the reigns at Ibrox.

By The42 Team Saturday 12 May 2018, 2:53 PM
22 minutes ago 564 Views 1 Comment
The 37-year-old will officially take charge at the start of June.
The 37-year-old will officially take charge at the start of June.
The 37-year-old will officially take charge at the start of June.

AS HE PREPARES to make his first move into senior management, Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard says the position at Rangers was too good a chance to pass up.

The 37-year-old will officially take over at Ibrox from 1 June, having signed a four-year deal earlier this month.

The former England captain will leave his role at Liverpool’s academy after only one season, but explained that when Rangers came calling he could not say no to the opportunity.

“It’s excitement in terms of the challenge that lies ahead, and the opportunity for me to progress as a manager – which is what I want to do for many, many years,” Gerrard told Liverpool’s official website.

“I go this time with the supporters’ blessing and everyone within the club’s blessing because they see the opportunity, they see the size of Glasgow Rangers and how difficult it would have been where I was to turn down.

“I’ve had a magnificent time at the academy. I’ve been supported by fantastic coaches who have helped me grow and educated me in terms of getting used to being on the pitch on a daily basis.

“But when Glasgow Rangers come knocking and you’re the youth team coach, it’s a huge opportunity. I’m going with the club’s support and the club’s backing – and I’m really excited to get started.”

