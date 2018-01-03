  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 3 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stuart Hogg closing in on return with Six Nations looming

Scotland’s chances of Six Nations glory are sure to be improved by the imminent return of Stuart Hogg.

By The42 Team Wednesday 3 Jan 2018, 4:05 PM
2 hours ago 1,652 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3779544
Scotland star Stuart Hogg
Scotland star Stuart Hogg
Scotland star Stuart Hogg

STUART HOGG IS set to provide Scotland with a big fitness boost ahead of the Six Nations by stating that he hopes to return from a hip injury in the next couple of weeks.

The fullback has won the Player of the Tournament award in the past two seasons, and has been a cause for concern since injuring himself in the warm-up of the emphatic 53-24 beating of Australia in November.

However, Hogg is confident that he will be back on the pitch before Scotland’s Six Nations opener against Wales on February 3.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live, he said: “Hopefully I’ll be back on the pitch in the next couple of weeks and ready to rock and roll again.

“We’re getting there now.

“I actually did it midweek. The place we train for Scotland, you’ve got about five metres between the try-line and a brick wall, and I’d been running full pelt to score a try and then had to stop suddenly, and I think I pulled it.

“In the warm-up, I kicked the ball and I felt as if somebody had stabbed me in my hip. 

“It was a bit frustrating because I was just coming back from a long-term shoulder injury, I was feeling good, starting to get a little bit of form back and had to start back at square one.

“I’ve never really picked up any injuries – to end up get a fractured eye socket, have to get your shoulder operated on, it has been a bit frustrating.”

Hogg missed all three of the British and Irish Lions’ Tests against New Zealand earlier this year after suffering a facial injury in the warm-up fixture against Crusaders.

Scotland finished fourth in last season’s Six Nations, but were one of three teams to end with 14 points.

- Omni

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Ever-present Holland ruled out as injury-ravaged Munster lick wounds from Belfast

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'A comment about the death of his infant son' saw West Brom player in altercation with West Ham fan
'A comment about the death of his infant son' saw West Brom player in altercation with West Ham fan
'Fighting day by day': Silva reveals City absence was due to premature birth of baby son
Aguero: 'I would prefer to win the Champions League over the league'
FOOTBALL
Villarreal star Bakambu set for â¬40m Chinese Super League switch
Villarreal star Bakambu set for €40m Chinese Super League switch
Cruciate injuries rule Palace duo Dann and Puncheon out for the season
Llorente scores on Swansea return as Spurs weather storm at the Liberty
SOCCER
Torres looks for his only way out
Torres looks for his only way out
On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
LIVERPOOL
Without star duo, Liverpool secure dramatic last-gasp win away to Burnley
Without star duo, Liverpool secure dramatic last-gasp win away to Burnley
Over 600 days since his last appearance, Stephen Ireland returns to Stoke's bench
As it happened: Burnley v Liverpool, Premier League
LEINSTER
'It's an exciting time. We've a good squad and everyone's on the same page'
'It's an exciting time. We've a good squad and everyone's on the same page'
New Year, new focus: McGrath puts November behind him to regain form and fitness
'He's got an incredible appetite for work': Van der Flier sets new Pro14 record

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie