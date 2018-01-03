Stuart Hogg closing in on return with Six Nations looming

STUART HOGG IS set to provide Scotland with a big fitness boost ahead of the Six Nations by stating that he hopes to return from a hip injury in the next couple of weeks.

The fullback has won the Player of the Tournament award in the past two seasons, and has been a cause for concern since injuring himself in the warm-up of the emphatic 53-24 beating of Australia in November.

However, Hogg is confident that he will be back on the pitch before Scotland’s Six Nations opener against Wales on February 3.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live, he said: “Hopefully I’ll be back on the pitch in the next couple of weeks and ready to rock and roll again.

“We’re getting there now.

“I actually did it midweek. The place we train for Scotland, you’ve got about five metres between the try-line and a brick wall, and I’d been running full pelt to score a try and then had to stop suddenly, and I think I pulled it.

“In the warm-up, I kicked the ball and I felt as if somebody had stabbed me in my hip.

“It was a bit frustrating because I was just coming back from a long-term shoulder injury, I was feeling good, starting to get a little bit of form back and had to start back at square one.

“I’ve never really picked up any injuries – to end up get a fractured eye socket, have to get your shoulder operated on, it has been a bit frustrating.”

Hogg missed all three of the British and Irish Lions’ Tests against New Zealand earlier this year after suffering a facial injury in the warm-up fixture against Crusaders.

Scotland finished fourth in last season’s Six Nations, but were one of three teams to end with 14 points.

- Omni

