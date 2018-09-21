This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 21 September, 2018
Major blow for Glasgow and Scotland as Hogg ruled out for 12 weeks

The fullback suffered an ankle injury against Munster recently.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 21 Sep 2018, 11:18 AM
37 minutes ago 628 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4247765
Hogg sustained the injury in the win over Munster.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland
Hogg sustained the injury in the win over Munster.
Hogg sustained the injury in the win over Munster.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland

SCOTLAND’S TEST PLANS have been dealt a blow after Glasgow fullback Stuart Hogg was ruled out for up to three months following ankle surgery.

The Lions star is facing a recovery period of 10 to 12 weeks after suffering the injury against Munster earlier this month.

And that is likely to see him sit out all four of the November internationals against Wales, Fiji, South Africa and Argentina.

“I’m gutted to be missing some important games for Glasgow Warriors and Scotland over the next few months,” said Hogg.

“My focus just now is working hard and getting fit, so I can play my part in what is a long season.”

Hogg had travelled with the Glasgow squad for their Guinness Pro14 double-header against the Cheetahs and Southern Kings this week and hoped to play some part in the second clash with the Kings in Port Elizabeth.

But he was forced to return to Scotland after it became clear his ankle injury was worse than first feared.

Glasgow coach Dave Rennie added: “Hoggy injured his ankle in the game against Munster and then flew to South Africa with the squad for our matches against the Cheetahs and the Kings.

“He didn’t train over here as it often takes a few days for the swelling to go down and he returned home when we realised it was more serious than we thought.

“It’s frustrating for him. He got himself in extremely good nick for the start of the season and was arguably one of the best players on the park in the opening two games. But it’s a long old season, he’s a resilient man and we’re looking forward to seeing him back out there soon.”

