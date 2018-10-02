This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 2 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A pretty strong team will be put out': Leinster go into Munster with one eye on Europe

Over 44,000 tickets have been sold for Saturday’s Pro14 inter-pro at the Aviva Stadium.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 2 Oct 2018, 6:00 AM
33 minutes ago 355 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4263180

AS A HOST of front-line internationals were reduced to a watching brief during Leinster’s first squad session of the week yesterday, Stuart Lancaster conceded selection for Saturday’s inter-pro against Munster will be made with one eye on Europe.

After fielding a full-strength team in Galway last week, and the visit of Wasps to the RDS in Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup opener just around the corner, the province are expected to rotate their resources this weekend. 

Rob Kearney and Jonathan Sexton Johnny Sexton and Rob Kearney sat out training at Donnybrook yesterday. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Johnny Sexton, Rob Kearney, Josh van der Flier, Garry Ringrose and Tadhg Furlong were among those who sat out Monday afternoon’s session at Donnybrook, while Rhys Ruddock and Jordan Larmour are nursing hip injuries suffered in the victory over Connacht at the Sportsground.

Sexton has started the last three Guinness Pro14 outings and is expected be given the weekend off when Munster visit the Aviva Stadium, ahead of Leinster’s Pool 1 games against Wasps and Toulouse in the coming weeks.

The level of depth which exists in Leo Cullen’s squad means the eastern province will still be able to name a strong XV for the round six clash against Johann van Graan’s side [KO 6pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports], with Dan Leavy, James Ryan and Jack McGrath all back in contention.

One of the key considerations for Cullen and Lancaster is the five-day turnaround from the derby against Munster to the start of their Champions Cup defence, with Wasps visiting the RDS on Friday 12 October in the first game of the pool stages.

“Yeah, certainly the challenge that we have that others don’t is that we play Friday night, we kick off Europe with the Wasps game. That does have an effect,” Lancaster said.

“We play Saturday evening, Sunday we’ll be off but Monday where we would traditionally be quite quiet we will have to be a reasonably full training day. Tuesday we’ll be off and then we’ll go Wednesday and Thursday is captain’s run, Friday is the game.

“We’ll certainly have to manage the squad but I don’t want anyone to think we’re not taking the game seriously because it’s entirely the opposite.

“A pretty strong Leinster team will be put out and I imagine a pretty strong Munster team but I’d imagine both teams will have an eye on how many games they play this time of year with Europe coming around the corner.”

Even if Leinster shuffle their pack for their showdown with Munster, they will have international quality players to step in to virtually every position, with Robbie Henshaw, Andrew Porter, Sean O’Brien and Ross Byrne all in line for starts.

Fergus McFadden and Robbie Henshaw Fergus McFadden and Robbie Henshaw are due to be back this weekend. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

O’Brien’s return to fitness bolsters Leinster’s back row resources after the flanker came through his 50-minute comeback in Galway unscathed, while van der Flier has also hit the ground running after his long lay-off.

“Credit to Sean for all the work he has put in, but also the backroom staff who have done an incredible job really,” Lancaster continued. “Not just with him, but I mean Josh got the man of the match award [against Connacht] and rightly so.

“To have Josh and Seanie back is a massive boost for us because Dan Leavy should be up and running this weekend as well.

“For Seanie, in particular, it has been a long, long road for him and we put him on a bit earlier than we hoped against Connacht, but he came through fine. His presence, not just in the changing room, but on the field. You could feel and see his presence in the tackle area, his strength in the contact.

“For him there are another couple of levels he can go to, but it was a great start.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Former Man United striker Rossi escapes drugs ban
    Former Man United striker Rossi escapes drugs ban
    Guardiola rejects talk of Mbappe-Sterling swap deal
    Police investigating after assistant referee struck by object during Rangers game
    LEINSTER
    Stander content to occupy underdog role until it comes time to bite back
    Stander content to occupy underdog role until it comes time to bite back
    'It didn't feel like we were a million miles away at all, but discipline cost us'
    Leinster hail impact of contact skills coach Hogan after shutting down Connacht
    MUNSTER
    'A pretty strong team will be put out': Leinster go into Munster with one eye on Europe
    'A pretty strong team will be put out': Leinster go into Munster with one eye on Europe
    Leavy, Ryan and McGrath back to boost Leinster for Munster showdown
    'The challenge is to do it against the best club team in Europe and possibly the world'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie