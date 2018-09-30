This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 30 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Daniel has always been in my thoughts, but he was never able to prove it'

The striker scored a stunning equaliser against Chelsea on Saturday evening, a finish which earned the praise of Jurgen Klopp.

By The42 Team Sunday 30 Sep 2018, 7:15 AM
1 hour ago 2,791 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4261360
Sturridge and Klopp celebrate at full-time on Saturday.
Image: Getty Images
Sturridge and Klopp celebrate at full-time on Saturday.
Sturridge and Klopp celebrate at full-time on Saturday.
Image: Getty Images

DANIEL STURRIDGE ADMITS he has probably never scored a better goal than his equaliser for Liverpool against Chelsea on Saturday.

The striker came off the bench to curl home from nearly 30 yards out in the 89th minute and secure a 1-1 draw for his side at Stamford Bridge with his 50th goal for the club.

Chelsea had led through Eden Hazard’s first-half strike until Sturridge, who broke the deadlock in their EFL Cup loss to the Blues at Anfield on Wednesday, rescued a point in emphatic style.

The 29-year-old thinks it is likely the best goal of his career but insists the result was more important.

“It was a big goal,” he told BT Sport. “The boys worked tirelessly all game, we created chances in the first half and we were unlucky not to score.

“I like to think I have [scored better] but probably not. This one was a nice goal but as I said it was just about getting a result. It’s good to get the result.

“It’s a team game. I just give my best every minute I get. It’s important to keep pushing forward, having a positive outlook.”

Sturridge spoke to Chelsea coach Gianfranco Zola after the final whistle and he says he has been watching footage of the former Italy international for inspiration.

“I was just telling him I watched his videos,” he said. “He’s a great player, a legend of the game. It’s great to have a chat with a guy like him.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted with Sturridge’s impact and his all-round form, especially given his problems with injury for much of the last year.

“What a game, a spectacular football game,” he told BBC Sport. “It was so deserved for Daniel, a really nice moment and I’m so happy for him.

“I think we made one mistake in the game leading to their goal. It’s difficult. We had chances, we played fantastic football. I love to win, but getting a point at Chelsea is good anyway.

“You can see how good Chelsea are but it’s nice to see it again. I know we deserved that point at least so I’m happy with that.

“Daniel has always been in my thoughts, but he was never able to prove it. We thought West Brom [on loan last season] was a good idea for him to get minutes under his belt again, and when he came back, he was an option for us.

“It has paid off for him, it’s nice and absolutely deserved.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    FOOTBALL
    'It was not Mo's best game': Klopp defends Salah substitution after Chelsea draw
    'It was not Mo's best game': Klopp defends Salah substitution after Chelsea draw
    Real Madrid drop points again as Courtois stars in Madrid derby
    League cup draw sends Lampard back to Stamford Bridge while West Ham host Spurs
    LEINSTER
    'Now we've the yardstick of what makes a champion side,' says Friend after loss to Leinster
    'Now we've the yardstick of what makes a champion side,' says Friend after loss to Leinster
    'No issues at all': Van der Flier unscathed after horror stamp and 20 tackles
    Leinster flex their muscles in enthralling battle with Connacht
    TIGER WOODS
    Tiger Woods 'emotionally tired', says Furyk
    Tiger Woods 'emotionally tired', says Furyk
    'Pretty pissed off' - Tiger Woods frustrated with Ryder Cup display following three defeats
    Molinari faces Woods again in foursome matches as afternoon session gets underway
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Daniel has always been in my thoughts, but he was never able to prove it'
    'Daniel has always been in my thoughts, but he was never able to prove it'
    Stunning late strike by super sub Sturridge keeps Liverpool unbeaten
    Matt Doherty provides another assist as Wolves beat Saints, while Kane bags brace for Spurs

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie