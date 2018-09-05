This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 5 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'In three days we had the quarter-final against Roma, but I played the whole game'

Luis Suarez has given his thoughts on Barcelona’s humiliating Champions League capitulation last season.

By The42 Team Wednesday 5 Sep 2018, 3:57 PM
4 hours ago 4,695 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4220656
Luis Suarez (file pic).
Luis Suarez (file pic).
Luis Suarez (file pic).

LUIS SUAREZ THINKS Barcelona’s humbling Champions League exit to Roma last season can be blamed in part on too many players being tired from their win over Leganes in their previous game.

Despite having won 4-1 in the first leg, the Catalans crashed out of their quarter-final after losing 3-0 in the return fixture in the Italian capital on April 10.

Three days earlier, Barca had named a strong team for the 3-1 win over Leganes at Camp Nou, despite them holding a nine-point lead at the top of the table before the game.

Suarez has admitted he went into the Roma trip feeling fatigued after playing 90 minutes of the Leganes match – something he hopes will not be repeated in 2018-19.

“I really regret the game before against Leganes at home,” he told RAC1.

“We had a big advantage [at the top] and in three days we had the [quarter-final] against Roma, but I played the whole game.

“You [go into the game] a little worn down, but you become aware of these things. The coach spots these details and I think it will help manage the squad this year in that sense.”

Ernesto Valverde’s men kick off this season’s Champions League campaign against PSV on 18 September.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'He needs people who tell him what to do'
    'He needs people who tell him what to do'
    Uefa to review away-goals rule as managers claim it's not as hard as it used to be
    Shaw credits Mourinho's criticism for making him mentally stronger
    ENGLAND
    How it could impact on Ireland's Euro 2020 qualification and all you need to know about the Nations League
    How it could impact on Ireland's Euro 2020 qualification and all you need to know about the Nations League
    Joe Schmidt's Ireland confirm 2019 World Cup warm-up schedule
    Sterling withdraws from England squad with back problem
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Luke Shaw: I almost lost my leg and considered quitting football
    Luke Shaw: I almost lost my leg and considered quitting football
    Man United's new right-back eager to repay Mourinho's belief after knee injury
    Morata considered leaving Chelsea after 'disaster' debut season and World Cup omission
    LIONEL MESSI
    'In three days we had the quarter-final against Roma, but I played the whole game'
    'In three days we had the quarter-final against Roma, but I played the whole game'
    'Juve have become a clear favourite for the Champions League'
    'I have everything here' – Messi wants Barcelona stay

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie