Do you agree with The Sunday Game's Camogie Team of the Year?

BACK-TO-BACK All-Ireland camogie champions Cork dominated The Sunday Game’s Team of the Year following their triumph over Kilkenny yesterday.

Cork defeated Kilkenny by a single point to retain the O’Duffy Cup in Croke Park and their hero Orla Cotter was rewarded with a wing-forward slot on the team.

Pundits Ann Marie Hayes, Liam Sheedy, Mags D’Arcy and Ursula Jacob selected seven players from Cork in total, five from beaten finalists Kilkenny and one each from Galway, Tipperary and Waterford.

The Sunday Game 2018 Camogie Team of the Year

1. Aoife Murray (Cork)

2. Pamela Mackey (Cork)

3. Sarah Dervan (Galway)

4. Grace Walsh (Kilkenny)

5. Gemma O’Connor (Cork)

6. Anne Dalton (Kilkenny)

7. Chloe Sigerson (Cork)

8. Meighan Farrell (Kilkenny)

9. Niamh Rockett (Waterford)

10. Orla Cotter (Cork)

11. Orla Cronin (Cork)

12. Denise Gaule (Kilkenny)

13. Katrina Mackey (Cork)

14. Cáit Devane (Tipperary)

15. Katie Power (Kilkenny)

Do you agree with the team? Let us know in the comments section below.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!