Tickets on sale tomorrow with holders and 2018 All-Ireland champions Boston-bound

Clare, Limerick, Cork and Wexford will all line out in Fenway Park on 18 November.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 19 Sep 2018, 7:46 PM
Back once again: 2017 winners Clare.
Image: Emily Harney/INPHO
Back once again: 2017 winners Clare.
Image: Emily Harney/INPHO

2018 ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Limerick and last year’s Super 11s winners Clare are two of the sides heading to Fenway Park for this year’s edition on 18 November, with tickets on sale tomorrow.

Cork and Wexford are also on the billing with the four sides going head-to-head for the Players Champions Cup at the home of the Boston Red Sox. 

Fenway Sports Management (FSM) announced details today, with tickets going on sale at www.redsox.com/hurling at 12pm tomorrow. 

The Banner return to defend their title after they beat 2017 All-Ireland champions Galway 50-33 in last year’s final.

“I’m thrilled that hurling is coming back to Fenway Park and I am excited to welcome the teams, their fans, the Gaelic Players Association and the Gaelic Athletic Association to Boston,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said.

“Hurling is the one of the greatest games in the world and whether it’s American football in Dublin, college hockey in Belfast, or hurling right here in Fenway: It’s uniquely Irish and uniquely Boston.”

Fenway Sports Management Director Mark Lev added on the upcoming double-header:

“Hurling has been one of the most popular off-season events that Fenway Park has hosted in recent years and the tournament format introduced last year added to the excitement.

“The thrilling combination of speed, skill and scoring has made hurling a fan favorite and a can’t miss event on the Boston sports calendar. We’re thankful to work with great partners in the City of Boston, GPA and GAA to bring this dynamic event to an exciting off-season line-up at Fenway Park.”

Super 11s, a modified version of hurling, is the brainchild of the Gaelic Players Association (GPA).

It’s designed for smaller pitches with just 11 players on each side. The only way to score is under the crossbar into the net, with a goal inside the designated scoring zone worth three points, and a score from outside worth five.

