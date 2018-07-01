This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
This sweet potato lasagne is ideal as a post-session recovery meal

Guaranteed to hit the spot.

By The42 Team Sunday 1 Jul 2018, 10:55 AM
53 minutes ago 935 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4102143

SWEET POTATO HAS has gained huge popularity over the last few years due to their delicious taste, flexibility in cooking and the nutrients they provide.

That doesn’t necessarily mean it is any better than the humble spud, it’s just a different option.

Athletes like it because they can use it in a range of meals that fit their nutrition strategy.

This sweet potato lasagne is highly nutritious while still being incredible tasty. It can be used as a recovery meal after an intense workout or training session.

Sweet pot lasange 5

Great for:

  • Training days
  • Slow release energy
  • Protein and carbohydrate intake
  • Post training recovery meal
  • Helping to meet your intake of vegetables

Ingredients:

  • 3 large sweet potatoes
  • 3 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 600g lean beef
  • 8 slices of chorizo
  • 400g chopped tomatoes
  • 2 Tbsp. tomato puree
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 Tbsp. dried oregano
  • 1 tsp. cumin
  • 1 egg
  • 500g cups cottage cheese
  • 8 mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 1 Tbsp. chopped parsley
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. dried oregano
  • 100g mozzarella

Preparation:

  1. Slice the sweet potatoes into long wide thin slices.
  2. In a medium bowl, combine the cottage cheese with the egg and finely chopped parsley. Mix well and then set aside.
  3. Heat 1 tbsp. olive oil over medium-high heat in a large pan. Once hot, add the lean beef, chorizo, dried oregano, salt, garlic, onions and cumin. Cook this until it becomes well-browned, roughly 5 minutes.
  4. Once the meat is well-browned, remove it from the pan and set aside.
  5. Then, add in the mushrooms and cook for an additional 4-5 minutes.
  6. Return the cooked beef and add the tomatoes and tomato puree into the pan and stir to mix well.
  7. To assemble the lasagne, use a 9×16 casserole dish and create the first layer with the sweet potato slices. Make the slices overlap so there is no spaces.
  8. Pour out half the meat sauce over the sweet potato slices and spread out evenly.
  9. Pour out half of the cottage cheese mixture over the meat sauce and spread evenly.
  10. Repeat these three steps with another layer of sweet potato slices, meat sauce, and then the cottage cheese.
  11. Top with a thin layer of sliced fresh mozzarella and then cover with tin foil.
  12. Place in the oven and bake for 35-40 minutes.

