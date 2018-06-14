This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 14 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tadhg Beirne bringing 'good energy' as he gets set for Ireland debut

The 26-year-old will be covering the second row and blindside flank on Saturday against the Wallabies.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 14 Jun 2018, 12:30 PM
41 minutes ago 1,400 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4070157

Murray Kinsella reports from Melbourne

TADHG BEIRNE RACKED up a fair few minutes for the Scarlets this season.

2,268 of them to be exact.

By way of comparison, Devin Toner and James Ryan, Ireland’s starting locks for Saturday’s clash with the Wallabies in Melbourne, have played 1,830 and 1,193 minutes, respectively, for province and country this season.

Tadhg Beirne during training Beirne is set for his Test debut off the bench on Saturday. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

With Beirne leaving the Scarlets for Munster this summer, the Welsh region wrung every last drop of effort out of him over the course of the season, with the fact that he also plays in the back row and wasn’t away on international duty ensuring he played virtually all their games.

Even after that jaw-dropping workload, Joe Schmidt still says that Beirne has been bringing “good energy” to Ireland camp on their tour of Australia, the 26-year-old’s first real involvement with the squad.

Beirne did briefly visit Ireland at their Carton House training base during the Six Nations but he is now part of the official squad and Schmidt is set to hand the Kildare man his Test debut off the bench in Saturday’s second Test against the Wallabies.

Beirne’s very different journey to this point has been impressive and this weekend should provide him with the chance to reach the proudest milestone yet.

“He obviously has good instincts on the pitch,” said Schmidt today after naming Beirne on the Ireland bench.

“We’ve seen that over course of this season and last season, particularly in the endgame of last season when he played superbly in the semi-final and final of the Pro14.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him out there. He brings a big engine to the job, he just keeps going.

“I do think that the pace of the game is something he’s used to, the way Scarlets play, and hopefully that allows him to settle right in pretty quickly.

Tadhg Beirne Beirne in Melbourne this week. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“He’s had a week with us to… he’d had one training prior to coming on tour, so he had last week to settle himself and orientate himself and fit in.

“This week now he might get the opportunity and then step out and potentially make his Test debut.”

Beirne’s Ireland team-mates have been impressed with his impact on the group, although the vast majority of them already knew him well from having played against him – and his breakdown excellence – over the last two years.

“He’s hungry, you can tell,” said Toner. “He was disappointed not to be involved last week but I think he’s going to get a shot this week. If he gets off the bench he’s going to come looking for work.

“You can see that when he’s played for Scarlets, he’s just involved in everything. He’s got a really high work-rate and I’m excited to see how he goes.”

Learning the reams of detail and calls involved in the Ireland set-up has meant plenty of homework for Beirne during this tour, with the former Clongowes student very often spotted poring over video footage on a laptop.

“There’s a lot of detail and it’s worse for him because he has to learn six as well because he’s able to cover the back row,” said Toner.

Tadhg Beirne Beirne's skillset makes him an exciting addition to the Ireland squad. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“He has to learn four and six, or five and six, whatever. It’s a lot of stuff to learn for your debut off the bench because you’re nervous enough as it is on the bench and coming on, you don’t know where it’s going to be.

“It’s nerve-wracking for him but I think he’s going to be grand. Whoever’s on the pitch will help out as soon as he comes on. You always have mini-conversations anyway within your mini-groups.”

None of those who have played against Beirne in recent times, or those who saw his promise in his injury-ravaged time with Leinster, are surprised the dynamic and skillful forward is now in position to make a big impact on Saturday.

“He’s been brilliant for Scarlets for the last two years,” said Toner. “He was just horribly unlucky with injuries in Leinster. The most I saw of him was when he was doing rehab in the gym, to be honest.

“Any time he did play, he was hungry for work. I’m not surprised at all.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘That’s not a very nice term to use’ – Michael Cheika hits back at Neil Francis

Ex-Ulster boss Gibbes to join French side La Rochelle in November

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
WORLD CUP
Russian MP criticised for saying don't have sex with men from different races during World Cup
Russian MP criticised for saying don't have sex with men from different races during World Cup
Poll: Will you be watching the World Cup?
Top scorer? Surprise package? Biggest flop? Our writers' World Cup predictions
ARSENAL
'Some players, it will really affect them when they see their name in the papers'
'Some players, it will really affect them when they see their name in the papers'
'I think he'll miss it and one day, you might see him back as a manager'
Arsenal to play Chelsea in Dublin this summer
FOOTBALL
From shootin' to Putin: Here's TheJournal.ie's bluffer's guide to World Cup 2018
From shootin' to Putin: Here's TheJournal.ie's bluffer's guide to World Cup 2018
Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United, his agent claims
Back off! Man United target Gimenez commits future to Atletico with five-year deal
IRELAND
Tadhg Beirne bringing 'good energy' as he gets set for Ireland debut
Tadhg Beirne bringing 'good energy' as he gets set for Ireland debut
'That’s not a very nice term to use' - Michael Cheika hits back at Neil Francis
Schmidt backs 'good scrummaging hooker' Scannell, with Cronin missing out

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie