Tuesday 9 October, 2018
Big loss for Leinster's Champions Cup pool rivals as Faletau suffers broken arm

The Wales back row is also likely to miss the November internationals.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 9 Oct 2018, 4:53 PM
9 minutes ago 252 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4276786

BATH HAVE BEEN rocked by the news Taulupe Faletau has broken his arm ahead of the start of their Heineken Champions Cup pool campaign, with the Wales back row also likely to miss the November internationals.

Faletau suffered the injury during last Friday’s Premiership defeat to Exeter Chiefs at the Rec, with Bath waiting to discover the extent of the damage and how long the 27-year-old will be sidelined for. 

1046214966-594x594 Faletau is facing a period on the sidelines Source: CameraSport via Getty Images

Bath, who are in Leinster’s Champions Cup pool, begin their European campaign against Toulouse on Saturday, before facing Wasps at the Ricoh Arena in round two. The English club face the defending champions in back-to-back games at the Rec and Aviva Stadium in December.

Faletau had started four of Bath’s first six Premiership games as Toddadder’s side sit eight in the table, with two wins, a draw and three defeats from their opening fixtures.

The number eight is now in danger of missing Wales’ Autumn schedule, as Warren Gatland’s side face Scotland, Australia, Tonga and South Africa during the November international window. 

Faletau has been capped 72 times by Wales and also featured in four Lions Tests during the 2013 and 2017 series against Australia and New Zealand.

“Bath Rugby can confirm that Taulupe Faletau broke his arm during last week’s Gallagher Premiership fixture against Exeter Chiefs,” a brief statement read.

“We wish him a speedy recovery.” 

 

Meanwhile, England international Marland Yarde is set to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a serious knee injury while playing for Sale Sharks.

The winger ruptured his medial collateral ligament and his anterior cruciate ligament, while also dislocating his left knee, in his side’s 20-7 win over Newcastle Falcons.

Yarde took to Twitter to confirm the news, with the 26-year-old — who made his England debut in 2013 — expected to be out for a minimum of six months.

Sale are in the same Challenge Cup pool as Connacht, with the sides set to meet at the AJ Bell Stadium in round two on 20 October. 

