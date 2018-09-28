This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 28 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fleetwood and Molinari offer glimmer of hope as Team Europe avoid whitewash in opening fourballs

Team USA lead proceedings 3-1 heading into the afternoon’s foursomes.

By Cian Roche Friday 28 Sep 2018, 12:57 PM
1 hour ago 2,824 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4258948
Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari secured Europe's only point from the morning's fourballs.
Image: David Davies
Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari secured Europe's only point from the morning's fourballs.
Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari secured Europe's only point from the morning's fourballs.
Image: David Davies

TEAM EUROPE AVOIDED a complete whitewash in the opening fourballs of the 2018 Ryder Cup, securing just one point after the morning’s fourballs at Le Golf National.

Thomas Bjorn’s side will need a strong performance in the afternoon’s session as Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari proved to be Europe’s heroes in a gutsy performance against 2016 Ryder Cup star Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods.

Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler secured the visitors’ first point of the morning over Rory McIlroy and Thorbjørn Olesen beating Europe’s pair 4&2. World number one Johnson secured the victory with his tee shot on 16 falling within four feet of the flag.

Neither McIlroy nor Olesen were able to make lengthy putts and were forced to concede the match.

Today’s opening fourball went right to the wire as Team USA’s Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau did enough to see off Fedex Cup winner Justin Rose and John Rahm.

The latter looked impressive and led heading into the 16th hole before Finau brought the match back to all square. His approach did take a fortuitous bounce off the railway sleepers to remain in play.

Rahm then watched his par putt on the 18th glide past the hole and allowed the Americans to double their advantage.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas moved the visitors three clear of Europe with their victory over Tyrrell Hatton and Paul Casey. Hatton had the opportunity to halve the game on the last but sent his putt sailing by the hole and allowed Spieth a tap-in to win the match.

It all fell on the day’s final pairing of Fleetwood and Molinari.

After more than holding their own against Reed and an in-form Tiger Woods, Fleetwood made two clutch putts down the stretch to move the pair two up with two to play.

Both Woods and Reed made excellent chips onto the green on the 17th, but Molinari sank a wonderful long-range putt to clinch the match and secure his pair a 3&1 finish.

Three birdies down the stretch ensured Europe remain in the hunt heading into this afternoon’s foursomes.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    FOOTBALL
    'Still close to my heart': Joachim Low disappointed after Ozil rebuffs attempts at reconciliation
    'Still close to my heart': Joachim Low disappointed after Ozil rebuffs attempts at reconciliation
    Vincent Kompany to donate testimonial money to Manchester homelessness fund
    Ronaldo free to face United at Old Trafford after receiving only one-match ban
    TIGER WOODS
    Woods sits out afternoon foursomes as Poulter and Garcia called up by Europe
    Woods sits out afternoon foursomes as Poulter and Garcia called up by Europe
    Fleetwood and Molinari offer glimmer of hope as Team Europe avoid whitewash in opening fourballs
    Rose produces perfect chip but Americans seize early edge in Ryder Cup fourballs
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Fulham and Jacksonville Jaguars owner moves closer to Â£600m purchase of Wembley Stadium
    Fulham and Jacksonville Jaguars owner moves closer to £600m purchase of Wembley Stadium
    'Iniesta is on a different planet': 18-year-old Man City star rejects comparison to Barcelona icon
    German coach Loew blocked from meeting Ozil at Arsenal training - report
    RYDER CUP
    Woman injured at Ryder Cup after being struck by wayward tee shot
    Woman injured at Ryder Cup after being struck by wayward tee shot
    Tiger tees off as Americans chase rare European win in Ryder Cup
    Ryder Cup fourball pairings announced as Woods teams up with Reed

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie