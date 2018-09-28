Fleetwood and Molinari offer glimmer of hope as Team Europe avoid whitewash in opening fourballs

Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari secured Europe's only point from the morning's fourballs.

Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari secured Europe's only point from the morning's fourballs.

TEAM EUROPE AVOIDED a complete whitewash in the opening fourballs of the 2018 Ryder Cup, securing just one point after the morning’s fourballs at Le Golf National.

Thomas Bjorn’s side will need a strong performance in the afternoon’s session as Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari proved to be Europe’s heroes in a gutsy performance against 2016 Ryder Cup star Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods.

Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler secured the visitors’ first point of the morning over Rory McIlroy and Thorbjørn Olesen beating Europe’s pair 4&2. World number one Johnson secured the victory with his tee shot on 16 falling within four feet of the flag.

Neither McIlroy nor Olesen were able to make lengthy putts and were forced to concede the match.

Today’s opening fourball went right to the wire as Team USA’s Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau did enough to see off Fedex Cup winner Justin Rose and John Rahm.

The latter looked impressive and led heading into the 16th hole before Finau brought the match back to all square. His approach did take a fortuitous bounce off the railway sleepers to remain in play.

Rahm then watched his par putt on the 18th glide past the hole and allowed the Americans to double their advantage.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas moved the visitors three clear of Europe with their victory over Tyrrell Hatton and Paul Casey. Hatton had the opportunity to halve the game on the last but sent his putt sailing by the hole and allowed Spieth a tap-in to win the match.

It all fell on the day’s final pairing of Fleetwood and Molinari.

After more than holding their own against Reed and an in-form Tiger Woods, Fleetwood made two clutch putts down the stretch to move the pair two up with two to play.

Both Woods and Reed made excellent chips onto the green on the 17th, but Molinari sank a wonderful long-range putt to clinch the match and secure his pair a 3&1 finish.

Three birdies down the stretch ensured Europe remain in the hunt heading into this afternoon’s foursomes.