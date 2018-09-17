This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Team Ireland win eventing silver medal at World Equestrian Games

Sally Corscadden’s team claim their first world championship medal and with it a place at the 2020 Olympic Games.

By Sean Farrell Monday 17 Sep 2018, 6:55 PM
1 hour ago 2,770 Views 6 Comments
Sarah Ennis during the cross country portion in Tryon this week.
Image: Tony Parkes
Sarah Ennis during the cross country portion in Tryon this week.
Sarah Ennis during the cross country portion in Tryon this week.
Image: Tony Parkes

TEAM IRELAND CLAIMED a first ever world championship medal today winning eventing silver at the World Equestrian Games, while Padraig McCarthy’s clear round helped him take individual silver in North Carolina.

McCarthy’s brilliant clear round during today’s showjumping section helped his individual and team cause and Sally Corscadden’s team knew they had secured a podium place – and with it 2020 Olympic qualification – before Sarah Ennis’ final round.

A strong week at the World Equestrian Games saw Ireland come into today’s final day of eventing in silver position and McCarthy, Ennis, Patricia Ryan, Cathal Daniels and Sam Watson stayed the course to hold France to a bronze.

Team GB claimed eventing gold, with Ros Canter taking the individual prize, while Renier Klimke claimed individual bronze.

