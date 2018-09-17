Team Ireland win eventing silver medal at World Equestrian Games

Sarah Ennis during the cross country portion in Tryon this week.

Sarah Ennis during the cross country portion in Tryon this week.

TEAM IRELAND CLAIMED a first ever world championship medal today winning eventing silver at the World Equestrian Games, while Padraig McCarthy’s clear round helped him take individual silver in North Carolina.

McCarthy’s brilliant clear round during today’s showjumping section helped his individual and team cause and Sally Corscadden’s team knew they had secured a podium place – and with it 2020 Olympic qualification – before Sarah Ennis’ final round.

INCREDIBLE - Padraig McCarthy and Mr Chunky jump the most brilliant CLEAR ROUND - Less than a fence now between Britain in Gold and Ireland in Silver - - no pressure then

A strong week at the World Equestrian Games saw Ireland come into today’s final day of eventing in silver position and McCarthy, Ennis, Patricia Ryan, Cathal Daniels and Sam Watson stayed the course to hold France to a bronze.

Team GB claimed eventing gold, with Ros Canter taking the individual prize, while Renier Klimke claimed individual bronze.

