What a kick! This impressive team score helped end a long unbeaten run across the water

THIS MAKES FOR nice viewing, especially that crossfield kick.

London Irish Wild Geese defeated Chinnor 35-20 in the National League South 2 South in England last weekend, ending their two-year unbeaten run at home.

It also brought the curtain down on Chinnor’s 16-game unbeaten streak in the league.

Reon Joseph’s try was the highlight, with scrum-half Dan Grant-Adamson playing a sumptuous crossfield kick in the run-up.

Ex-Munster back Danny Barnes was in action, but ended up on the losing side of the result.

Go on, watch it once more:

Thanks to Matthew Cassin, who sent the footage our way.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):