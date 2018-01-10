What a kick! This impressive team score helped end a long unbeaten run across the water

THIS MAKES FOR nice viewing, especially that crossfield kick.
London Irish Wild Geese defeated Chinnor 35-20 in the National League South 2 South in England last weekend, ending their two-year unbeaten run at home.
It also brought the curtain down on Chinnor’s 16-game unbeaten streak in the league.
Reon Joseph’s try was the highlight, with scrum-half Dan Grant-Adamson playing a sumptuous crossfield kick in the run-up.
Ex-Munster back Danny Barnes was in action, but ended up on the losing side of the result.
Go on, watch it once more:
Thanks to Matthew Cassin, who sent the footage our way.
