After being dropped by France, Teddy Thomas is slapped with Racing 92 fine

Racing 92 winger Teddy Thomas has been hit in the pocket for his actions in Edinburgh.

HAVING ALREADY BEEN dropped by France on account of his “inappropriate behaviour” in the wake of their 32-26 defeat to Scotland last weekend, Teddy Thomas is facing further censure.

While he will not be suspended by Racing 92, the winger has been hit with a fine from his February wages.

In a statement issued by the club, they say:

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) has already sanctioned Teddy Thomas by suspending him from the team that will face Italy.

“Racing 92 has opted for a financial penalty against this player retaining his ethics bonus for the month of February.

“Racing 92 wishes to demonstrate to Teddy Thomas that his unsuitable behaviour following the defeat to Scotland on Sunday, 11 February is not acceptable from a professional and therefore can not be tolerated.”

Thomas, centre Remi Lamerat, number eight Louis Picamoles, out-half Anthony Belleau, midfielder Jonathan Danty, locks Arthur Iturria and Félix Lambey, and flankers Alexandre Lapandry and Sekou Macalou were all dropped by France on Tuesday.

