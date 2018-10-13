This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Teenager Sancho saluted for realising his talent would be wasted at Man City

The talented youngster took the brave decision to head for Germany in 2017.

By The42 Team Saturday 13 Oct 2018, 3:23 PM
Jadon Sancho (file pic).
JADON SANCHO HAS been hailed for making a “great move” to Borussia Dortmund, with former England captain Paul Ince “fed up” of seeing talent such as his go to waste.

The exciting winger was given a solid schooling within the academy systems at Watford and Manchester City.

It was, however, clear to the ambitious teenager that he was not going to get the opportunities he craved in the Premier League, with it likely that his development would be stunted as a result.

Sancho took the brave decision to go in search of regular game outside of England in the summer of 2017 and has seen a switch to Germany handsomely rewarded with competitive minutes and a senior international debut.

Ince wishes more players would follow that lead and step out of stacked youth squads once it becomes apparent that their progress would be better served elsewhere.

The ex-Manchester United and Liverpool midfielder told Express Sport: “It was a great move.

I’m fed up with all these players stuck in the U23s not playing for their clubs.

“They can have a lot of talent, a lot of potential, but what good is that if they’re not playing? They need to play. They have to play.

“Look at my boy, Thomas. He was at Liverpool at 19 but then spent time at Notts County and Blackpool.

“Sancho is now playing at Dortmund and he’s really benefitted from that move.

I wouldn’t necessarily say abroad, but I’d like to see more young players leaving their clubs to get game time.”

Ince made a similar move during his playing days, with two years spent in Italy with Inter.

He feel his game benefited from such a switch and has urged more British talent to spread its wings, with a growing number of players now heading abroad.

“Those were the greatest years of my career,” he added.

“Everything there was great. The food, the culture.

“I was a bit apprehensive because there are things you need to consider. Will the wife settle? My boy was two at the time. Finding him a school as well. But they were great years. There was no better place to be.

“Italian football had Zinedine Zidane, Roberto Carlos, Roberto Baggio. It was a great experience.”

